LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kara Gardenhire, principal of Williams Elementary in Farmington, checks the temperature of Laura Hart, Williams art teacher, as she signs in for the district's covid-19 clinic on Jan. 23 at Cardinal Arena. Collier Drug Stores held the clinic and 177 Farmington school employees signed up to receive the first Pfizer vaccine.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Tiffany Withrow, left, and Brooke Steinbeck, both pharmacy students with UAMS, prepare the covid-19 vaccine for Farmington School District's vaccination clinic last week at Cardinal Arena.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington High teachers Audrea Danenhauer, left, and Pamela House have already received the covid-19 vaccine and are waiting 15 minutes in Cardinal Arena to make sure they do not have a reaction to the medicine. Collier Drug Stores held the school district's vaccine clinic last week.
