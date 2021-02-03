LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Kara Gardenhire, principal of Williams Elementary in Farmington, checks the temperature of Laura Hart, Williams art teacher, as she signs in for the district's covid-19 clinic on Jan. 23 at Cardinal Arena. Collier Drug Stores held the clinic and 177 Farmington school employees signed up for an appointment for the first Pfizer vaccine.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Tiffany Withrow, left, and Brooke Steinbeck, both pharmacy students with UAMS, prepare the covid-19 vaccine for Farmington School District's vaccination clinic last week at Cardinal Arena.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington High teachers Audrea Danenhauer, left, and Pamela House have already received the covid-19 vaccine and are waiting 15 minutes in Cardinal Arena to make sure they do not have a reaction to the medicine. Collier Drug Stores held the school district's vaccine clinic last week.

