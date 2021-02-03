FARMINGTON -- Farmington's cross country program continues to show steady improvement, even thriving in the midst of a covid-19-plagued 2020 season.

"We talk all the time. Every single meet we crossed our fingers that we got enough [runners] so to make it through the season was incredible," said second-year coach Breanna Jones.

Summer sessions were limited due to covid-19, but Jones witnessed major progress throughout the girls team once the season began. Individual determination fueled teamwork.

"Every single one of them improved their time by over a minute throughout the season. They worked really hard when we came back to school," Jones said.

Senior Georgia Richards set a personal record for the Cardinal girls. She placed 82nd at the Class 4A State girls meet held Nov. 5, 2020 at Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs with a time of 25:06.07, scoring 65 points while sophomore Carson Austin, who placed 18th at state in 22:25.31, scored 16 points. Austin now owns the school record of 21:03.81, set while winning the Chili Pepper Festival race on Oct. 3 at the University of Arkansas.

"She's got the fastest time in our program," Jones said.

Both the boys and girls squads performed well.

"Our boys placed fourth at state. The girls finished seventh, but that was the fastest team we've had in our program yet," Jones said.

On the boys team, juniors Mason Gansz (23rd in 18:41.09 scoring 22 points) and Micah Grusing (25th in 18:47.15 scoring 24 points) were Farmington's top runners all season long. Both decreased their times from 2019 by two minutes.

"They worked really hard through the spring and summer," Jones said. "I expect really big things from them in the future."

4A BOYS STATE CROSS COUNTRY

Nov. 5, 2020 at Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs

Place^Athlete^Year^Time^Points

23^Mason Gansz^Jr.^18:41.09^22

25^Micah Grusing^Jr.^18:47.15^24

39^Gavin Spurlock^So.^19:24.71^38

57^Cody Klotzbuecher^So.^20:00.13^54

59^Caleb Grusing^Sr.^20:02.63^56

67^Carson Dearing^Jr.^20:17.98^64

96^Daniel Michie^Jr.^21:02.72^89

107^Landyn Faught^So.^21:18.34

121^Josh Blakely^So.^21:40.86

4A GIRLS STATE CROSS COUNTRY

Nov. 5, 2020 at Oaklawn Park, Hot Springs

Place^Athlete^Year^Time^Points

18^Carson Austin^So.^22:25.31^16

35^Jordyn Paine^Fr.^23:14.43^32

41^Macy Reese^Jr.^23:32.29^38

81^Justine Davidson^Fr.^25:06.01^64

82^Georgia Richards^Sr.^25:06.07^65

83^Shae Boyle^Fr.^25:09.78^66

94^Marylauren Bradley^8th^25:50.76^72

103^Olivia Keaton^So.^26:44.82

109^Micah Foster^So.^27:06.39