MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove sophomore Ella Faulk shoots a jumper during the Lady Tigers' 52-41 win over Huntsville in 4A-1 girls basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove overcame an early deficit with a 12-0 run, then outscored Huntsville 12-4 in the third claiming a 52-41 victory on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

"Trinity Dobbs did what she has the capability of doing tonight," Froud said. "Kenleigh Elder played an excellent game. She was kind of our [spark]. Huntsville came out and was hitting a lot of shots. She kind of kept us in the first half making some plays and making some baskets."

Huntsville jumped out to a 13-4 lead at the 3:03 mark of the first quarter. Froud switched the Lady Tigers into a full-court press that bothered the Lady Eagles. Elder started the run with a 3-pointer made possible by Dobbs' offensive rebound. Dobbs added a free-throw before Elder banked in a turnaround jumper. Dobbs made a pair of foul shots drawing Prairie Grove within a point, 13-12, at the end of the first period.

The run continued into the second quarter. Dobbs took a steal coast-to-coast and Ella Faulk knocked down a 15-foot pull-up giving the Lady Tigers a 16-13 lead.

Huntsville regained the lead on back-to-back treys by Tanna Wilson, who finished with 18 points; and Alissa Pillow. Prairie Grove drew even with Dobbs making 3-of-4 free throws. Pillow gave Huntsville another brief lead with an 18-footer, but Dobbs' trey put the Lady Tigers back on top. Abby Slaughter earned Huntsville another tie at 24-24 with the Lady Eagles' fourth 3-pointer of the half.

Dobbs got to the foul line again and made 2-of-2 free throws pushing Prairie Grove in front, 26-24, at the half.

The Lady Tigers defended the perimeter well in the second half allowing no Huntsville 3-pointers. By the end of the third Prairie Grove led 40-28. Huntsville couldn't make up any ground in the fourth and Prairie Grove won 52-41.

Froud was pleased with the teamwork. Individual leaders featured Dobbs (27 points, 4 steals), and Zoe Hubbs (8 rebounds).

"We had Trinity scoring and some other people doing some good things," Froud said. "They were hitting baskets and free throws."

Prairie Grove 52, Huntsville 41

Huntsville^13^11^4^13^--^41

Prairie Grove^12^14^12^14^--^52

Huntsville: Tanna Wilson 6 5-7 18, Kenndra Thomas 3 2-2 9, Alissa Pillow 3 2-5 9, Abby Slaughter 1 0-0 3, Carlie Howerton 1 0-0 2. Totals 14 9-14 41.

Prairie Grove: Trinity Dobbs 7-19 11-12 27, Kenleigh Elder 3-9 2-3 9, Ella Faulk 2-5 1-2 5, Arianna Harrell 1-4 2-2 4, Olivia Kestner 0-4 3-4 3, Zoe Hubbs 0-2 2-2 2, Charity Stearman 1-8 0-1 2, Autumn Spatz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-56 21-27 52.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 3-13 (Dobbs 2-3, Elder 1-5, Harrel 0-1, Stearman 0-2, Hubbs 0-2), Huntsville 4 (Slaughter, Pillow, Thomas, Wilson).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 25 (Hubbs 8). Assists -- Prairie Grove 2, (Harrel, Faulk). Steals -- Prairie Grove 10 (Dobbs 4). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 0, Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 6.