MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Landree Cunningham (No. 23 white jersey) battles Greenland junior Heidi Rust for control of the basketball during a 3A-1 Conference game won by Lincoln, 38-33, Friday, Jan. 8. Their intensity inspires teammates to join in the fray. In spite of their rivalry, both on the basketball court and rodeo arena, they remain fast friends.

LINCOLN -- Trailing 27-21 after three quarters Lincoln intensified all efforts outplaying Greenland down the stretch to pull out a come-from-behind 38-33 girls basketball conference win Friday, Jan. 8.

Free-throw shooting propelled the Lady Wolves, who aggressively worked their offense impressing Lincoln coach Emilianne Cox, who defeated her mentor, Greenland coach Alan Barton.

"It was a great game. They went 17-for-22 from the free-throw-line. Talk about consistency and hard work and teamwork getting to the free-throw-line and knocking down those big shots. That was huge," Cox said.

The loss was disappointing for Barton, who wanted more out of his underclassmen.

"We've got a bunch of sophomores moved up. They weren't ready for it," Barton said. "We have seven seniors, one junior and seven sophomores. At the end of the day we're either going to win with those seniors or we're going to lose with those seniors."

Senior guard Landree Cunningham, who led Lincoln with 14 points, drilled a trifecta reducing the deficit to 29-24 starting a 12-3 run that covered 2:47 of the fourth quarter and pushed the Lady Wolves in front, 33-32, on sophomore Ryleigh Landrum's 3-pointer. In between, Cunningham made 4-of-4 free throws and Katie Jones scored on a long outlet pass.

Greenland evened the score at 33-33 on a free throw and had a chance to regain the lead, but misfired on two foul shots.

Coming out of a Greenland time-out, Keara Wallace nailed a clutch trey. Greenland couldn't answer and the Lady Wolves advanced the ball into the front-court when Cox got the official's attention to stop play just before one of her players launched a 3-pointer that didn't fall.

Cox explained she wanted the girls to milk the clock with a 36-33 lead and the Lady Wolves ran off 21 seconds before Cunningham was fouled and sank both free throws extending the lead to five points.

Lincoln successfully defended an in-bounds play underneath the basket forcing Greenland into a 5-second violation and depriving the Lady Pirates of an opportunity at the offensive end. The Lady Wolves then burned the last 9.4 seconds.

Lincoln struggled early without leading scorer Sarah Snodgrass falling behind 14-6 in the first quarter, then held Greenland to 19 points over the final three quarters. The Lady Wolves outscored Greenland 17-6 in the final quarter. Cunningham and Jocelyn Watts both played the fourth quarter with four fouls, staying aggressive but staying in the game.

"Cunningham's already fouled out probably three games this year and Jocelyn Watts ... she probably fouled out four or five games this year, but they played smart," Cox said. "I played them the whole fourth quarter with four fouls and they stepped up big tonight. They still played tough defense. Landree Cunningham was guarding their big No. 10 [Caitlin Donaghe] for them down low and she didn't foul so big props to them. They wanted to play and that showed. Anytime you have a player playing through the fourth quarter with four fouls and they don't foul out, that means they want to be there."

Kaylee Wilson had nine points and Heidi Rust added eight for Greenland.

"It's the same song, same dance. In all five of our losses we've been ahead in the fourth quarter," Barton said. "Emilianne, she made better adjustments than I did."

Greenland suffered from 7-of-20 free-throw shooting.

Lincoln 38, Greenland 33

Greenland^14^8^5^6 -- 33

Lincoln^6^9^6^17 -- 38

Lincoln: Landree Cunningham 1 11-12 14, Ryleigh Landrum 3 0-2 8, Keara Wallace 2 0-0 6, Katie Jones 2 1-2 5, Lily Riherd 0 3-4 3, Sayor Stidham 0 2-2 2. Totals 8 17-22 38.

Greenland: Kaylee Wilson 3 1-4 10, Heidi Rust 2 4-5 8, Caitlin Donaghe 4 0-2 8, Sierra Donaghe 1 1-6 3, Sydney Yeargan 1 0-0 3, Jamie Collier 0 1-3 1. Totals 11 7-20 33.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 5 (Landrum 2, Wallace 2, Cunningham), Greenland 4 (Wilson 3, Yeargan).

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Landree Cunningham (No. 23 white jersey) calls for the ball with Greenland junior Heidi Rust one step behind her on this in-bounds play. Despite a fierce rivalry in basketball and rodeo, the two girls, prize their friendship and relationship they've built over the years.

MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Greenland junior Heidi Rust looks to pass off with Lincoln senior Landree Cunningham guarding her. The close friends compete all out enjoying an intense rivalry in basketball and rodeo, yet their relationship supersedes any 'win-at-all-costs' mentality.