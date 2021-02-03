LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Work continues on new playground equipment at South Park on Mitchell Street in Lincoln. RJR Enterprises is preparing the foundation for a turf surface under this playground station. The city entered into a grant and purchase agreement for the project with GameTime in care of Cunningham Recreation of Charlotte, N.C.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council had a quorum at its first meeting for 2021 but not enough members attended for the council to be able to vote to suspend any rules.

To suspend any rules, the council had to have six of eight members present or five members present with the mayor casting a sixth vote. Only four members and the mayor attended the Jan. 24 meeting

The only action item on the agenda was an ordinance to amend 4.16 of the Lincoln Unified Development Code. This section addresses off-street parking, loading and landscaping in all zoning districts to alleviate or prevent congestion of the public streets.

City Attorney Steve Zega told council members there were not enough members to vote on a motion to suspend the rules and read the ordinance by title only. That meant, he said, he would have to read the entire four-page ordinance to place it on first reading.

A motion was made and seconded to table the ordinance until the council's Feb. 16 meeting.

Council members Terry Bryson and Johnny Stowers, both re-elected to office in November, attended the meeting, along with two members new to the council, Michelle Davis and Amanda Thomas.

Council members Doug Moore and Gary Eoff were out of town. Newcomer Billy Rusher attended but was listening under his wife's login, not the login for council members. One position is vacant because Archie Ackley, elected in November, has decided not to serve.

The agenda under "Other Business" called for a discussion on portable buildings for the Unified Development Code. Bryson recommended tabling that discussion also. He said he wanted more people present to help give him guidance on any revisions to the code for that section.

Mayor Doug Hutchens and city Business Manager Rhonda Hulse gave updates on several projects underway in the city.

Hulse said the installation of a dechlorination unit at the water plant is almost finished.

The city's new water tower has been "up and running" for several weeks, according to Hutchens. The contractor is going through a final punch list.

Installation of new playground equipment continues for South Park. One idea, Hutchens said, is to build a pavilion with picnic tables in one area for the public to use.

The new natural gas line that is being installed through town by Black Hills Energy should be finished by the end of February. Then, Hutchens said, the company will go back through and dig up the old line.

He said the road will continue to be in disrepair for some time before crews can go in and resurface the street.

Hutchens said the city's new fire chief, Thomas Pinder, Jr., should start Feb. 15.

In other news, Hutchens said the city is advertising for candidates to fill a police officer position. Competition is "pretty tough," Hutchens said, because other police departments in Northwest Arkansas also are seeking applicants to fill positions.

Lincoln has received some applications but not many, Hutchens said.

Toward the end of the meeting, Zega gave a brief talk to council members about Arkansas' Freedom of Information Act and how it applies to elected officials.

"I want to assure you, it's a good law," Zega said. "It protects you and your constituents. It really is your friend."

Hutchens closed the meeting, saying he was disappointed the first meeting of the year had to be held entirely virtually. Everyone attended through the Zoom video app.

For previous meetings in 2020, most attended in person at the public library and others through Zoom.