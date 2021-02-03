PRAIRIE GROVE
Andres Barrett, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 19 in connection with domestic battery-third degree.
Zoe Worthy 22, of Fayetteville, was cited Jan. 19 in connection with speeding, open container.
Hollis Hardin, 21, of Prairie Grove, was cited Jan. 19 in connection with open container.
