PRAIRIE GROVE -- Registered voters in Prairie Grove are being asked to approve funding to allow the city to complete a number of major improvement projects in infrastructure, public works and parks and recreation.

The city's special election on the ballot questions will be Tuesday, Feb. 9

Early voting opened Feb. 2 and continues through Monday, Feb. 8, in the Quorum Court room at Washington County Courthouse. Hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

On Feb. 9, Prairie Grove voters can cast their ballots from 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Prairie Grove Christian Church, 611 Wayne Villines Road. Covid-19 protocols will be in place at the voting center, including hand sanitizer and social distancing. Voters are strongly encouraged to wear facemasks.

Prairie Grove City Council called the special election in November to ask voters to allow the city to refund bonds secured by a 1% local sales tax and a 0.75% local sales tax and then use the same two sales tax rates to issue new bonds for the improvement projects.

"We have the opportunity to issue those bonds and continue on without any changes," Mayor Sonny Hudson said last week about the special election. "It makes it almost painless to do it this way at this time and get all these projects finished."

If approved, the city will be able to make improvements and also plan for the future, Hudson said, adding he believes the city should be proactive and not reactive.

In all, the special election ballot will have nine questions for voters to consider. Three of the questions relate to refunding and reissuing bonds. Six questions are seeking approval to issue bonds for specific projects.

In an op-ed column about the special election, Larry Oelrich, the city's former director of public works and administrative services, said it's important for voters to cast ballots in favor of all nine questions.

"Without the refunding of the bonds and the approval for reiusse, none of the projects can go forward as listed on the ballot," Oelrich said. "Each of the individual project votes will also require positive votes to proceed with those individual projects."

If the questions are approved, Oelrich said, the city will be able to complete the improvement projects without increasing the city's existing sales tax for an estimated cost of $14.5 million, not to exceed a total of $17,850,000.

"This, in my opinion, is one of the most important bond issues the city has faced," Oelrich wrote in his column. "All projects that are proposed are large projects that will cost significant amounts of money to complete, making them difficult to finance and build in smaller phases."

The city is seeking to refund a 2014 bond issue (originally issued in 2005) secured by a 1% local sales tax that can only be used for sewer improvements and to refund a 2012 bond issue secured by a 0.75% local sales and use tax.

The city then would replace that sales tax rate with a new sales tax rate in the same amount. Revenue generated by the new sales tax rates can only be used for the projects listed on the election ballot and to repay the bonds issued to finance the projects.

The first question on the election ballot asks voters to amend the 2005 ordinance to allow the city to collect a 1% sales tax to be used for the repayment of bonds approved by voters for capital improvement projects.

The second question on the ballot asks that the city be allowed to refund the maximum principal amount of $500,000 from the 2014 bond issue using sales tax proceeds.

The next three questions on the ballot ask voters to separately approve the issuance of bonds in three areas that would be paid off with collections from a new 1% sales tax:

• A maximum of $995,000 in fire improvement bonds. The money would be used to purchase a new fire pumper truck for an estimated cost of $750,000.

• A maximum of $2.95 million in water improvement bonds. This money would be used to replace the remaining water lines from the original 1933 water system with new PVC lines and replace other old lines in the city. Estimated cost is $2.5 million.

• A maximum of $6.95 million in sewer improvement bonds. The money would be used to expand the wastewater treatment capacity by 50%. Estimated cost is $5 million.

The next group of questions on the ballot deal with a 2012 bond issue secured by a 0.75% local sales tax.

First, the city is asking voters to allow it to refund a maximum principal amount of $1.45 million with sales tax revenues.

The next three questions on the ballot ask voters to separately approve the issuance of bonds for construction projects in three areas, with the levy and pledge of a 0.75% local sales tax to pay off the bonds:

• A maximum of $3,495,000 in street improvement bonds for the costs of new roads or improvements to existing streets. City officials say this money would be used to complete the extension of Viney Grove Road to Highway 62B and rebuild the intersection at Viney Grove and Bush Street. Estimated cost is $3 million.

• A maximum of $995,000 for park improvement bonds. The money would be used for rehab work at the Aquatic Center and a proposed splash pad. Estimated cost is $650,000.

• A maximum of $2.95 million for drainage improvement bonds. This money would be used to improve drainage in the downtown region for an estimated $2.6 million.

Hudson said using revenues from a local sales tax is better for a number of reasons. For one, he said a sales tax brings in more money. In addition, it spreads out the cost to more people, not just local residents.

"Everybody that uses the city of Prairie Grove, drives on the roads and comes into Prairie Grove for whatever reason, participates in paying the tax," Hudson said. "It's the fairest and most painless way to get these type projects done."

Hudson said he hopes voters understand the need for the projects and support the city's proposals. If approved, the city will be able to replace old water lines, purchase a new fire truck, expand the sewer plant and complete other major projects, Hudson said.

"These are large projects that are almost impossible to do. This is a way we can do these major, million-dollar projects."