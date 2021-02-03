MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Prairie Grove senior Blake Gardner tries to cushion his fall during a collision with Farmington freshman Layne Taylor. That physical contest came on the heels of another hard-fought boys basketball game won by Prairie Grove at Shiloh Christian by a score of 54-52 on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove built a 54-49 lead in the final seconds and, despite allowing Jay Washington to catch a long pass and make a three at the buzzer, won 54-52.

The Tigers wisely backed off and did not foul, but by the time Washington's 3-pointer dropped through the net the clock had all but expired. Shiloh Christian finally ran out of options as the horn sounded on a two-point 4A-1 boys basketball home loss on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

"That's what we talked about. He was out of time-outs. We're up five, up two scores, and so we wanted to make sure that if they got another shot it was going to be the last one of the game," said Prairie Grove coach Steve Edmiston. "We just stayed away from them and their sophomore guard, lefty, hits a three and we're content with it. If [our] win's two, one or 20, we don't care. We just want the win and we got it."

Prairie Grove's win serves as an important seeding benefit in the upcoming 4A-1 District Tournament to be held from Saturday, Feb. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 18. All games will be hosted by the higher seed except the consolation and championship contests both scheduled for 6 p.m. in a location yet to be determined.

"They are a team that likes to apply a lot of pressure and I thought we did a good job of handling it," Edmiston said. "It was tight the entire way. We did a real good job late of taking care of the basketball, getting to the free-throw-line and making free throws late down the stretch."

Prairie Grove shot 47% from the field while the Saints made 40%. The Saints shot 39% behind the 3-point line while the Tigers hit 22%. Prairie Grove made 60% of its free-throw attempts while Shiloh Christian was at 70%.

Prairie Grove jumped out to a 7-0 lead getting a 3-pointer from Sloan Smith. Half the quarter was almost gone before Shiloh Christian got on the scoreboard with Eli Wisdom's 3-pointer. The Tigers then forged an 8-3 run, increasing their lead to 15-6. Landon Semrad and Blake Gardner chipped in 4 points apiece to end the first quarter leading 15-9 after Bodie Neal made a three for the Saints.

The Tiger defense limited the Saints to a single free throw midway through the second quarter and held a 21-16 halftime lead. Shiloh Christian tied the contest at 26-26 on Neal's 3-point shot at the 5:36 mark of the third and sneaked ahead, 33-32, at the end of the period.

Prairie Grove fought back to tie the game, but the Saints went back ahead, 40-38, off a steal that ended with Washington's layup with 4:55 remaining in the fourth. Prairie Grove attempted 15 free throws in the fourth quarter making 10 to gain separation. Smith knocked down 2-of-2 free throws enabling Prairie Grove to take a 54-49 lead with 5 seconds left in the game.

"Any win on the road in this conference is a good win. I was proud of the effort. They've got some really good guard play and we did a decent job of keeping that in check," Edmiston said. "Knox Laird made the big ones. He made four late for us. Landon made a couple late. They [Shiloh Christian] were behind. They were in a situation where they had to come and get us and those three guys really stepped up and made some big ones for us to get us that lead and that win."

Washington scored 13 of his game-high 24 points in the third. No other player reached double figures for Shiloh Christian.

Semrad and Smith chipped in 16 points each for the Tigers with Gardner adding 11.

Prairie Grove 54, Shiloh Christian 52

Prairie Grove^15^6^11^22^--^54

Shiloh Christian^9^7^17^19^--^52

Shiloh Christian (8-10, 3-4): Jay Washington 10 2-2 24, Seth Rosenfeld 3 1-2 7, Bodie Neal 2 0-0 6, Eli Wisdom 1 3-4 6, Elliot Wessels 2 0-0 5, Braxton Perkins 1 0-0 3, Kyle Cason 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 7-10 52.

Prairie Grove (6-2): Landon Semrad 6 4-6 16, Sloan Smith 5 5-8 16, Blake Gardner 4 3-5 11, Ethan Gross 2 0-1 5, Knox Laird 2 0-0 4, Marco Martinez 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 12-13 54.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 2 (Smith, Gross), Shiloh Christian 7 (Washington 2, Neal 2, Wisdom, Perkins, Wessels).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 30, Shiloh Christian 25. Assists -- Prairie Grove 13, Shiloh Christian 10. Steals -- Prairie Grove 8, Shiloh Christian 8. Blocks -- Prairie Grove 2, Shiloh Christian 3.