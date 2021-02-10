MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Eli Rich shoots a 3-pointer over a Bergman defender during the Wolves' 83-63 non conference loss on Wednesday, Jan. 20. Rich found his stroke during the second half.

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys basketball team suffered an 83-63 loss to Bergman in 3A-1 league play on Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Wolfpack Arena.

The athletic Panthers pressured the Wolves converting steals and turnovers into points without relying on 3-point shooting. Bergman made only a single trey during the contest while Lincoln was led by Eli Rich with five 3-pointers and 18 points. Daytin Davis also scored 18 points and contributed a 3-pointer.

Bergman made 35 total field goals in the game and jumped out to a 28-17 first quarter lead with Anthony Hodge (10) and Elijah Royce (8) combining for 18 Panther points. Lincoln tried to counter the constant pressure by finding an open man going to the basket. Senior Auston Munyon scored 8 of his 10 points in the first on 3 assists by Kyler Calvin.

Bergman adjusted and guarded Munyon better beyond that although the Wolves played the visitors even in the second quarter with each team scoring 13 points in the period. Bergman led 41-30 at halftime and increased that to 62-46 at the end of the third quarter despite a pair of trifectas by Eli Rich.

Lincoln matched its first quarter output of 17 points in the fourth, but allowed 21 and couldn't make a run.

Royce led Bergman with 27 points. Hodge had 23, Asher Fultz, 18; and Walker Patton, 11.

Bergman 83, Lincoln 63

Bergman^28^13^21^21 -- 83

Lincoln^17^13^16^17 -- 63

Bergman (5-4, 1-1): Elijah Royce 11 5-7 27, Anthony Hodge 11 1-2 23, Asher Fultz 7 3-4 18, Walker Patton 4 3-4 11, Kaden Henson 2 0-0 4. Totals 35 12-19 83.

Lincoln (7-7, 2-1): Daytin Davis 6 5-6 18, Eli Rich 5 3-4 18, Austin Munyon 5 0-1 10, Kyler Calvin 3 1-3 8, Weston Massey 3 0-0 6, Remington 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 9-14 63.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 8 (Rich 5, D. Davis, Calvin, Remington), Bergman 1 (Fultz).