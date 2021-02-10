MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Landree Cunningham tries to shoot over a taller Bergman defender during the Lady Wolves' 77-24 non conference loss on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

LINCOLN -- Bergman dominated from start to finish on the way to handing Lincoln a 77-24 girls basketball loss on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Ten Lady Panthers put points on the board with only three in double figures, Madison Holt, 15; Taylor Cantwell, 13; and Mahkynlee Baker, 10. In a balanced scoring attack, three other Bergman players, Katherine Grace, 9; Kara Ponder, 8; Madaline Moon, 8; scored as many points as Lincoln's leading scorer, Ryleigh Landrum, who hit a pair of 3-pointers and finished with 8.

Bergman led 26-6 after one quarter and 48-16 at halftime. Lincoln scored only 8 points over the final two quarters. Bergman outscored the Lady Wolves 18-3 in the third quarter taking a 66-19 lead and the fourth was played with a running clock.

Kaylin Osnes came off-the-bench and knocked down a 3-pointer while Zoe Pomeroy scored a layup just beating the final horn.

Bergman 77, Lincoln 24

Bergman^26^22^18^11 -- 77

Lincoln^6^10^3^5 -- 24

Lincoln: Ryleigh Landrum 3 0-0 8, Sarah Snodgrass 1 4-6 6, Lily Riherd 1 1-1 3, Kaylin Osnes 1 0-0 3, Keara Wallace 1 0-0 2, Zoe Pomeroy 1 0-2 2. Totals 8 5-7 24.

Bergman: Madison Holt 6 0-0 15, Taylor Cantwell 5 1-3 13, Mahkynlee Baker 2 4-4 10, Katherine Grace 2 3-4 9, Kara Ponder 3 2-3 8, Madaline Moon 3 2-3 8, Karsen Edwards 1 2-2 4, Jalen Burleson 1 1-2 4. Totals 25 17-25 77.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 3 (Landrum 2, Osnes), Bergman 10 (Holt 3, Grace 2, Baker 2, Cantwell 2, Burleson).