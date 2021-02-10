FARMINGTON -- Conference leader Farmington (12-4, 6-1) overwhelmed Gentry (0-11, 0-7) during a 4A-1 boys basketball matchup played Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Gentry.

The Cardinals assumed a 30-point lead in the first quarter (35-5) while Gentry barely reached double figures as a team, scoring only 11 points over the first two quarters. Farmington emptied its bench yet led 57-11 at the half.

Gentry's best quarter came during the third period when the Pioneers nearly achieved their output for the first half by outscoring Farmington, 10-7, in the quarter. Farmington flipped that around outscoring the Pioneers, 12-3, in the fourth in a mercy-rule 75-24 victory.

A dozen players scored in the contest for Farmington, which spread its scoring around. Carson Simmons and Decory Thomas shared top scoring honors for the Cardinals with 11 points apiece. Field goal percentage was decent for Farmington shooting 48 percent overall and 39 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Farmington made 62 percent at the free-throw line.

Jonathan Corder led Gentry with 12 points.

Farmington 75, Gentry 24

Farmington^35^22^7^12^--^75

Gentry^5^6^10^3^--^24

Farmington (12-4, 6-1): Carson Simmons 4 1-2 11, Decory Thomas 5 1-2 11, Roman Carlson 3 0-0 8, Layne Taylor 3 0-0 8, Caleb Blakely 4 0-0 8, Maddox Mahan 2 1-2 5, Gabe Spurlock 2 0-0 6, Noah Farmer 2 1-2 5, Mateo Carbonel 1 3-3 5, Samuel Wells 1 1-2 3, James Payne 1 0-0 2, Carson Dearing 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 8-13 75.

Gentry (0-11, 0-7): Jonathan Corder 4 3-4 12, Quang Tran 2 0-0 4, Hayden Henry 1 0-0 2, Siren Reding 1 0-0 2, Andrew Godfrey 1 0-0 2, Kian Lemke 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 3-4 24.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 9 (Carlson 2, Simmons 2, Taylor 2, Spurlock 2, Mahan), Gentry 1 (Corder).

Rebounds -- Farmington 25, Gentry 22. Assists -- Farmington 20, Gentry 13. Steals -- Farmington 11, Gentry 3. Blocks -- Farmington 0, Gentry 0.