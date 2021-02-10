MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's James Payne (right on floor) drew a charging foul taking away a made 3-pointer by Gravette on this play. The Cardinals won the 4A-1 boys basketball game at Cardinal Arena, 77-64, on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington broke away from an early 5-5 tie with an 18-4 run to take control in the first quarter as the Cardinals defeated Gravette, 77-64, on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Farmington Freshman Layne Taylor racked up 35 points adding 6 rebounds helping the Cardinals improve to 5-1 in the 4A-1 with a conference win at home over the Lions.

Roman Carlson added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals with Carson Simmons contributing 10 points and 8 rebounds. Carlson and Layne Taylor each made threes during the run which closed out the first quarter with Farmington taking a 23-9 lead.

Gravette picked up its scoring in the second quarter putting 25 points on the board, but could only produce two more points than Farmington in the period and trailed 46-34 at the half.

Farmington outscored the Lions 18-10 in the third quarter owning a 64-44 lead going into the final period. Gravette made up some of the difference outproducing Farmington 20-13 in the fourth, but not enough to catch up and lost 77-64.

Farmington shot 53 percent from the field to 43 percent for Gravette. The Lions were solid behind the 3-point line at 39 percent, yet the Cardinals edged them with a 40 percent showing. Farmington shot well at the free-throw-line at 79 percent while Gravette managed only 50 percent.

In the rebounding department, Farmington held a 32-25 advantage over Gravette. The Cardinals racked up 14 assists to 11 for the Lions. Farmington had 9 steals, and Gravette 4. The Cardinals blocked 4 shots while Gravette had 1.

Farmington 77, Gravette 64

Gravette^9^25^10^20^--^64

Farmington^23^23^18^13^--^77