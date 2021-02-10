Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Cards Jump Lions Early by Mark Humphrey | February 10, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington's James Payne (right on floor) drew a charging foul taking away a made 3-pointer by Gravette on this play. The Cardinals won the 4A-1 boys basketball game at Cardinal Arena, 77-64, on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington broke away from an early 5-5 tie with an 18-4 run to take control in the first quarter as the Cardinals defeated Gravette, 77-64, on Tuesday, Jan. 19.

Farmington Freshman Layne Taylor racked up 35 points adding 6 rebounds helping the Cardinals improve to 5-1 in the 4A-1 with a conference win at home over the Lions.

Roman Carlson added a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals with Carson Simmons contributing 10 points and 8 rebounds. Carlson and Layne Taylor each made threes during the run which closed out the first quarter with Farmington taking a 23-9 lead.

Gravette picked up its scoring in the second quarter putting 25 points on the board, but could only produce two more points than Farmington in the period and trailed 46-34 at the half.

Farmington outscored the Lions 18-10 in the third quarter owning a 64-44 lead going into the final period. Gravette made up some of the difference outproducing Farmington 20-13 in the fourth, but not enough to catch up and lost 77-64.

Farmington shot 53 percent from the field to 43 percent for Gravette. The Lions were solid behind the 3-point line at 39 percent, yet the Cardinals edged them with a 40 percent showing. Farmington shot well at the free-throw-line at 79 percent while Gravette managed only 50 percent.

In the rebounding department, Farmington held a 32-25 advantage over Gravette. The Cardinals racked up 14 assists to 11 for the Lions. Farmington had 9 steals, and Gravette 4. The Cardinals blocked 4 shots while Gravette had 1.

Farmington 77, Gravette 64

Gravette^9^25^10^20^--^64

Farmington^23^23^18^13^--^77

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT