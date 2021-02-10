LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington's Veterans Memorial has 40 bricks left that can be purchased and engraved in honor or memory of a veteran. The memorial was four panels with engraved names. The back two panels still have bricks available.

FARMINGTON -- About 40 bricks are still available on the Farmington Veterans Memorial to honor those who have served in the military, and the Veterans Memorial Committee is encouraging citizens to purchase a brick and have it engraved in honor or in memory of a veteran.

"The memorial is important so the veterans who live in this area will know how much they are appreciated," said Mary Clayton, who serves on the memorial committee. "Some of these people have given their lives for our freedom. When people drive by, it makes them feel good about their service and veterans know that they are appreciated."

Clayton said she especially wants to reach out to the Farmington community to consider purchasing a brick and having it engraved. Bricks cost $50 and are engraved in the memory or in honor of a veteran or someone who is active military.

"I would love for the community of Farmington to support this and help us complete the memorial with 40 more names," Clayton said.

The veteran does not have to be someone who lives in Farmington; any veteran can be remembered or honored. Clayton said some Farmington residents engraved bricks with family members who live in other places.

The city of Farmington unveiled the monument during the 2009 Memorial Day weekend. It is located just east of the Farmington Senior Activity and Wellness Center and faces Main Street.

"I think that this is something the community can be proud of and we think it means a lot to the veterans," Clayton said, adding, "This is something that is dear to my heart."

To purchase a brick, contact Mary Clayton, 267-3494 or [email protected]@yahoo.com or Yvonne Hutchison, 267-3839, [email protected]