PRAIRIE GROVE -- The combination of Shiloh Christian's big guards 5-11 Hailey Tunnell and 6-3 center Anna McCredy, proved a tough matchup with Prairie Grove falling, 55-42, on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

The Lady Tigers lost a 4A-1 girls basketball game on the road and Tunnell created issues in a variety of ways.

"She did a good job handling the ball and she was their leading scorer. She also dealt it pretty good to some other players and she's good, a physical lady. She'll probably play at some college somewhere," said Prairie Grove coach Kevin Froud.

Tunnell hit a trio of 3-pointers and scored 15 points with McCredy adding 11 and a third Lady Saint in double figures, Delaney Roller, with 10. Shiloh Christian made 8 threes while Prairie Grove made 5-of-14.

Prairie Grove suffered early turnovers, then McCredy blocked a shot and Acie Thurlby drained a three at the other end, putting Shiloh ahead, 8-4.

Tunnell's 3-pointer from the wing extended the Lady Saints' lead to 29-22. Ryli Russ added another three from the left corner giving Shiloh Christian a 10-point lead, 32-22. The Lady Saints led 41-28 at the end of the third quarter.

Prairie Grove could do no better than match the Lady Saints point-for-point in the fourth and lost 55-42.

Froud described the contest among the better games as far as the intensity level showed by his squad.

"We just don't have much room for errors," Froud said.

Shiloh Christian 55, Prairie Grove 42

Prairie Grove^6^16^6^14^--^42

Shiloh Christian^8^18^15^14^--^55

Shiloh Christian (14-4, 4-2): Hailey Tunnell 6 0-0 15, Anna McCredy 5 1-2 11, Delaney Roller 4 0-0 10, Acie Thurlby 2 4-4 9, Ryli Russ 2 0-0 6, Lauren Wyand 1 2-4 4. Totals 20 7-10 55.

Prairie Grove (7-10, 2-6): Ella Faulk 5-11 0-0 11, Charity Stearman 4-9 0-0 10, Trinity Dobbs 2-17 2-2 7, Arianna Harrell 1-6 3-4 5, Olivia Kestner 2-4 0-0 4, Kenleigh Elder 1-5 0-0 3, Zoe Hubbs 1-1 0-0 2, Elizabeth Stoufer 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 16-54 5-6 42.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 5-14 (Stearman 2-2, Faulk 1-2, Elder 1-3, Dobbs 1-5, Harrel 0-1, Stoufer 0-1), Shiloh Christian 8 (Tunnell 3, Roller 2, Russ 2, Thurlby).

Rebounds -- Shiloh Christian 32, Prairie Grove 25 (Elder 7). Assists -- Shiloh Christian 14, Prairie Grove 0. Steals -- Shiloh Christian 9, Prairie Grove 6 (Dobbs 3). Blocks -- Shiloh Christian 5, Prairie Grove 1 (Dobbs), Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 15.