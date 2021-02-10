LINCOLN -- Lincoln City Council has a vacant position, and Mayor Doug Hutchens said he has several people who are looking for possible candidates to fill the position.

Archie Ackley ran unopposed for the Ward 4, Position 1 seat in the November general election. He was not sworn into office after being elected to the position and has decided not to serve on the council, Hutchens said.

"He is thinking that he might move into the county and did not want to start and then have to resign," Hutchens said.

Doyle Dixon had previously served in the position for many years. Dixon did not run for re-election and does not want to continue in the seat, Hutchens said

Hutchens said he will appoint someone to the position, but he is not in a hurry. He said the council has gone for many years in the past without having all the positions filled.

"We need someone who is civic minded and I prefer someone who is up to speed on what's going on in the city," Hutchens said. "I need someone who is going to contribute. If there's no one out there, then I think it's better to wait."

Hutchens said the city has had trouble keeping consistent representation from Ward 4 for some reason. Ward 4 is south of U.S. Highway 62 and is west of Mitchell Street.