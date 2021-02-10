PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove School Board, in a special meeting Thursday, accepted the resignation of two school employees, effective immediately, according to board President J.C. Dobbs.
Dobbs said the board met in executive session for about 15 minutes before taking action in public session.
The board accepted the resignation of soccer coach/teacher Darren Chandler and Michael Moltz, who worked for the maintenance department and was a bus driver.
