According to folklore, six weeks from February 2, Ground Hog Day, we will have six weeks of winter weather.

The stars were visible this morning, and the sun is shining, the first time in several days. So much to be thankful for this time of year, especially as we think of our neighbors in the Northeast, who are really snowed in.

Three times this year, we have seen snowflakes that so filled the air with the most tiny flakes we couldn't see the yard fence, but they didn't last long enough to pile up. Really unusual.

Again, "blame the Virus." Our Christmas get-togethers have been somewhat unusual, many later then usual, so in some cases, birthdays, anniversaries and Christmas are all combined.

Saturday, Craig and Sheryl Roy and children visited, with much "catch up" news, gifts, etc. One of 6-year-old Brooklyn's gifts was a big book of pictures to be colored, with a package of colored pencils. She colored one whole page while here, and it was perfectly done, not one mark outside of the lines. She taped the page on the wall where I can see it every day, a perfect gift. Johnny told her, "When you grow up and become a professional artist, I want to buy your first picture."

Time for fun -- a real happening.

Before driving to the store, he called to ask, "Could you tell me what your hours are?" The young woman who answered the phone said, "Well, today I work nine to one, but tomorrow I work three to six."

Happy birthday to Wanda Brakebill, Billy Dee Osborn, Vickey Bailey, Cody Danforth, Ramon Ramirez, Cooper Pretty andTracy Irwin.

Happy anniversary to Jack and Evelyn Thompson, Doug and Effie Fulnechek, Kenneth and Gail Myers, Brandon and Angila Bradley.

Happy years, all!

--Marie Roy is a longtime resident of Lincoln and has written a community column for the Enterprise-Leader for many years. The opinions expressed are those of the author.