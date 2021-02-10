Covid-19 infections have gone down in western Washington County for the 14-day period ending Feb. 1, compared to previous periods, according to the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The center provides covid-19 data for communities and the geographic areas of school districts on its website, achi.net.

Lincoln Area

The achi.net website shows that the geographic area for Lincoln School District had 39 new known infections for the 14-day period ending Feb. 1, giving it a rate of 54 infections per 10,000 residents.

This compares to a rate of 62 infections per 10,000 residents for the 14-day period ending Jan. 25 and a rate of 86 infections per 10,000 residents for the period ending Jan. 18.

The Lincoln community had 32 new known cases for the 14-day period ending Feb. 1, giving the community an infection rate of 54 per 10,000 residents, for a cumulative total of 408 known cases, or 7% of the community.

This compares to an infection rate of 67 per 10,000 residents for the 14-day period ending Jan. 25 and an infection rate of 84 per 10,000 residents for the 14-day period ending Jan. 18.

Prairie Grove Area

According to the center's website, the geographic area of Prairie Grove School District had 77 new known infections during the 14-day period ending Feb. 1, giving the area an infection rate of 73 per 10,000 residents, with a cumulative total of 1,036 known infections.

This compares to an infection rate of 106 per 10,000 residents for the 14-day period ending Jan. 25 and an infection rate of 140 per 10,000 residents for the period ending Jan. 18.

The community of Prairie Grove had 75 new known infections for the 14-day period ending Feb. 1, giving the city a rate of 80 infections per 10,000 residents, for a cumulative total of known infections to 872 or 9% of the community.

This compares to a rate of 100 cases per 10,000 residents for the 14-day period ending Jan. 25 and an infection rate of 130 per 10,000 residents for the 14-day period ending Jan 25.

Farmington Area

The geographic area for Farmington School District had 71 new known infections for the 14-day period ending Feb. 1, giving the area a rate of 58 infections per 10,000 and a cumulative total of 1,134 known infections, according to ACHI.

This compares to a rate of 85 infections per 10,000 for the 14-day period ending Jan. 25 and an infection rate of 119 per 10,000 residents for the 14-day period ending Jan. 18.

The community of Farmington had 54 new known cases for the 14-day period ending Feb. 4, giving the city a rate of 66 infections per 10,000 residents and bringing the cumulative total of known infections to 810 or 10% of the community.

This compares to an infection rate of 94 per 10,000 residents for the period ending Jan. 25 and to an infection rate of 147 per 10,000 residents for the period ending Jan. 18.