Wolves Edge West Fork 63-62 Today at 4:00 a.m.
MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Weston Massey scored 31 points making 5-of-9 shots from 3-point range during the Wolves' 69-34 boys basketball win in 3A-1 Conference play at Wolfpack Arena on Friday, Jan. 8. Because he's a threat to score that opens things up for teammates such as Daytin Davis, who broke loose for 32 points in a 63-62 win over West Fork on Tuesday, Jan. 12

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys basketball team continued its resurgence with a nail-biting 63-62 win over West Fork in 3A-1 league play Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Wolfpack Arena.

The Wolves dodged a bullet when Eli Howerton's 3-point attempt rimmed out with the clock running out on West Fork.

Daytin Davis exploded for 32 points for Lincoln to offset Wyett Kutz' 25 point-outing for the Tigers. Davis made four 3-pointers and 10-of-13 free throws for the Wolves. Lincoln point-guard Weston Massey chipped in 12 points for the Wolves while Kole Pennington also hit double figures with 11 for West Fork.

The lead see-sawed back-and-forth in the first half. Lincoln was up 10-9 after one quarter, but West Fork evened the score up at 26-26 at the half. The Tigers (5-4, 1-1) built a 43-35 lead after three quarters, but Lincoln (7-7, 2-1) stormed back by outscoring West Fork 27-18 in the fourth quarter.

Lincoln 63, West Fork 62

West Fork^9^17^18^18 -- 62

Lincoln^10^16^9^27 -- 63

West Fork (5-4, 1-1): Wyett Kutz 8 9-12 25, Kole Pennington 3 3-4 11, Stoker Cornelius 3 0-0 8, Brenna Cash 2 3-4 7, Eli Howerton 2 2-2 7, Ethan Howerton 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 17-22 62.

Lincoln (7-7, 2-1): Daytin Davis 9 10-13 32, Weston Massey 4 3-6 12, Eli Rich 2 4-5 9, Rylee Remington 2 0-0 6, Kyler Calvin 1 0-0 2, Austin Munyon 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-23 63.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 8 (D. Davis 4, Remington 2, Massey, Rich), West Fork 7 (Cornelius 3, Pennington 2, Eli Howerton, Ethan Howerton).

