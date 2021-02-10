LINCOLN -- Lincoln lost a 3A-1 boys basketball road game at Valley Springs, 61-49, on Dec. 18. The contest featured balanced scoring by both teams.

Four Valley Springs players reached double figures, Colby Ketchum (14 points), Trell Trammell (12), Brock Lippe (12), and Jordan Cape (10). Dason Hensley added 7 points. Lincoln countered with Eli Rich stroking four treys for 15 points while Weston Massey scored 10 with Daytin Davis and Kyler Calvin adding 9 apiece and Austin Munyon 6.

The Tigers led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-20 at halftime before grabbing a 52-31 lead after three periods of play. Lincoln found its offense in the fourth putting 18 points on the board while holding Valley Springs to 9, but that wasn't enough to catch up.

Valley Springs 61, Lincoln 49

Lincoln^11^9^11^18 -- 49

Valley Springs^22^14^16^9 -- 61

Valley Springs (5-4, 1-1): Colby Ketchum 6 2-2 14, Trell Trammell 5 1-2 12, Brock Lippe 3 4-4 12, Jordan Cape 3 4-4 10, Dason Hensley 2 3-4 7, Kaden Horn 1 2-2 4, Griffin Stuart 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 16-18 61.

Lincoln (7-7, 2-1): Eli Rich 4 3-5 15, Weston Massey 5 0-0 10, Daytin Davis 3 2-2 9, Kyler Calvin 3 0-0 9, Austin Munyon 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 5-7 49.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 8 (Rich 4, Calvin 3, Davis), Valley Springs 4 (Trammell 2, Lippe, Stuart).

Rebounds -- Lincoln 22 (Davis 10). Assists -- Lincoln 8 (Calvin 4). Steals -- Lincoln 8 (Massey, Rich, Brewer). Blocks -- Lincoln 2 (Davis, Rich). Turnovers -- Lincoln 10.