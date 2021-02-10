Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Wolves Lose At Valley Springs by Mark Humphrey | Today at 4:00 a.m.

LINCOLN -- Lincoln lost a 3A-1 boys basketball road game at Valley Springs, 61-49, on Dec. 18. The contest featured balanced scoring by both teams.

Four Valley Springs players reached double figures, Colby Ketchum (14 points), Trell Trammell (12), Brock Lippe (12), and Jordan Cape (10). Dason Hensley added 7 points. Lincoln countered with Eli Rich stroking four treys for 15 points while Weston Massey scored 10 with Daytin Davis and Kyler Calvin adding 9 apiece and Austin Munyon 6.

The Tigers led 22-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-20 at halftime before grabbing a 52-31 lead after three periods of play. Lincoln found its offense in the fourth putting 18 points on the board while holding Valley Springs to 9, but that wasn't enough to catch up.

Valley Springs 61, Lincoln 49

Lincoln^11^9^11^18 -- 49

Valley Springs^22^14^16^9 -- 61

Valley Springs (5-4, 1-1): Colby Ketchum 6 2-2 14, Trell Trammell 5 1-2 12, Brock Lippe 3 4-4 12, Jordan Cape 3 4-4 10, Dason Hensley 2 3-4 7, Kaden Horn 1 2-2 4, Griffin Stuart 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 16-18 61.

Lincoln (7-7, 2-1): Eli Rich 4 3-5 15, Weston Massey 5 0-0 10, Daytin Davis 3 2-2 9, Kyler Calvin 3 0-0 9, Austin Munyon 3 0-0 6. Totals 18 5-7 49.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 8 (Rich 4, Calvin 3, Davis), Valley Springs 4 (Trammell 2, Lippe, Stuart).

Rebounds -- Lincoln 22 (Davis 10). Assists -- Lincoln 8 (Calvin 4). Steals -- Lincoln 8 (Massey, Rich, Brewer). Blocks -- Lincoln 2 (Davis, Rich). Turnovers -- Lincoln 10.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT