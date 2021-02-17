RANDY MOLL EAGLE-OBSERVER/Farmington senior Tori Kersey scored 25 points to lead the Lady Cardinals to a 66-32 road win at Gentry in 4A-1 girls basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 26.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington scored all the points needed to win in the first quarter by jumping ahead 33-8 on the way to a 66-32 rout of Gentry in 4A-1 girls basketball action.

Tori Kersey poured in 25 points for Farmington to lead all scorers with Carson Dillard (13) and Megan Hernandez (10) joining her in double figures. Trinity Johnson hit a pair of 3-point shots, scoring all 8 of her points in the first period while Morgan Brye finished with 7 points.

The conference game played Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Gentry was decided early with four Farmington starters combining for a 33-point explosion in the first period. Trinity Johnson broke an early 2-2 tie by swishing a 3-pointer. Her second trey came off Kersey's offensive rebound, pushing the lead out to 10-2, and she blocked a Gentry 3-point attempt midway through the quarter. Gentry in-bounded on the side but Brye rejected their next shot in the lane.

Kersey added a third Farmington block later in the quarter. Alyssa McCarty got the rebound and scored a layup for Gentry, but the Lady Pioneers gave up a steal to Trinity Johnson, who went the length of the court for an easy deuce to cap a wild first quarter by Farmington.

Brye, the only Lady Cardinal starter who didn't score in the opening salvo, got the first bucket of the second on a fast-break assist from Dillard. Farmington added 15 more points in the second quarter to 8 for Gentry to open up a commanding 48-16 lead at halftime.

Gentry managed to rally, outscoring the Lady Cardinals 13-8 in the third, but trailed 56-29 going into the fourth quarter. Farmington finished the game on a 10-3 run, aided by blocking two more Gentry shots to win big, 66-32.

Jaiden Wilmouth hit double digits with 12 points for Gentry with McCarty and Emily Toland scoring 7 points each. Ashlyn Little added 5 for the Lady Pioneers.

Farmington 66, Gentry 32

Farmington^33^15^8^10^--^66

Gentry^8^8^13^3^--^32

Farmington: Tori Kersey 11 3-5 25, Carson Dillard 4 5-6 13, Megan Hernandez 3 4-4 10, Trinity Johnson 3 0-0 8, Morgan Brye 2 3-3 7, Daisin Pruitt 1 0-0 2, Dean 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 13-16 66.

Gentry: Jaiden Wilmouth 5 1-4 12, Alyssa McCarty 2 3-4 7, Emily Toland 3 1-3 7, Ashlyn Little 2 0-0 5, Randi Jo Bolinger 0 1-2 1. 12 6-13 32.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 2 (Johnson 2), Gentry 2 (Wilmouth, Little)

Rebounds -- Farmington 35, Gentry 33. Assists -- Farmington 6, Gentry 5. Steals -- Farmington 6, Gentry 5. Blocks -- Farmington 5 (Kersey 2, Brye 2), Gentry 0.