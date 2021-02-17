As every student grows and emerges into high school, they find themselves trying to find a place to fit in. Regardless of where that place may be, you should feel at home. FFA was the place that welcomed me with open arms, and to call it home would be an understatement.

I quickly began to notice that the Lincoln FFA Chapter stood as one. There was no division. Whether you liked to study agronomy or judge livestock, it didn't matter your interests. Everyone was included and they looked after one another.

FFA has given me countless opportunities to not only better educate myself about agricultural life but also to better myself as a person. I joined FFA my sophomore year and immediately my advisor, Mr.Barenberg, began encouraging me to join the floriculture team. I had always admired flowers so I figured why not give it a shot. And I'm beyond happy that I did because I had an absolute blast. Joining a team allowed me to travel all over the state of Arkansas to compete. That first year we qualified for state, and I was elated. Here I am in my senior year still planning to compete for floriculture.

I am beyond thankful for my advisors, Kevin Barenberg and Sarah Hale. They challenge me to be the best that I can be no matter what is thrown my way. I know I can always count on them to be there cheering me on and to offer me the best of advice. I couldn't imagine my life without the Lincoln FFA Chapter.