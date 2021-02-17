FARMINGTON -- Half a game equals a complete game during bad weather, at least that's what Farmington and Gentry found out with the Cardinals winning a shortened boys basketball contest, 43-19.

The 4A-1 Conference game was reduced considerably on Tuesday, Feb. 9 due to icing conditions creating travel hazards in Benton County. Farmington jumped out to a 30-12 lead at the end of the first quarter, playing upper classmen on senior night at Cardinal Arena. The second quarter was played with a running clock to speed things up and the contest was eventually called at halftime with the Cardinals winning by 24.

Farmington senior Roman Carlson had the hot hand early scoring 15 points in the first quarter with classmate Decory Thomas adding 8 points in the period.

Farmington coach Johnny Taylor switched lineups in the second quarter giving more seniors one last opportunity to take to the hardwood in Cardinal Arena during a regular season game. Farmington earned the right to host games in the District 4A-1 tournament this week.

Nathan Monroe and Caleb Blakely chipped in 4 points apiece in the second quarter. Logan Burch and Omar Qedan each made 3-pointers in the contest while Mateo Carbonel, James Payne, and Noah Farmer all scored 2 points.

Virtually all of Gentry's points came from behind the 3-point line with the team combining for five treys. Andrew Godrey led the Pioneers (0-16, 0-11) with 8 points.

Other boys games in the area, such as Pea Ridge at Prairie Grove, also set for Tuesday, Feb. 9 didn't even tip-off. That game was postponed and never played with the District 4A-1 tournament scheduled to begin this past Saturday, Feb. 13.

Farmington 43, Gentry 19

Gentry^12^7^DNP^DNP^--^20

Farmington^30^13^DNP^DNP^--^43

Farmington (17-4, 10-1): Roman Carlson 5 2-2 15, Decory Thomas 3 1-1 8, Nathan Monroe 1 2-2 4, Caleb Blakely 2 0-0 4, Logan Burch 1 0-0 3, Omar Qedan 1 0-0 3, Mateo Carbonel 1 0-0 2, James Payne 1 0-0 2, Noah Farmer 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 5-5 43.

Gentry (0-16, 0-11): Andrew Godrey 3 0-0 8, Isaiah Lempke 1 0-0 3, Hayden Henry 1 0-0 3, Quang Tran 1 0-0 3, Sieren Reding 0 2-2 2. Totals 6 2-2 19.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 6 (Carlson 3, Thomas, Qedan, Burch), Gentry 5 (Godfrey 2, Lempke, Henry, Tran).