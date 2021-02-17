Throughout my five years in FFA, I've been involved in many activities like horse judging, parliamentary procedure, the officer team amand many leadership camps. But with all that, I have found a love for something that isn't like the rest of those things. I've been showing cattle for almost 10 years and I've lived on a beef cattle farm pretty much my entire life.

In the FFA Creed, it says "For I know the joys and discomforts of agricultural life..." Living on a cattle farm has definitely taught me the joys and discomforts. This past summer I got the opportunity to go to Angus Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma. There I met new people from all over the nation and even some new friends from Arkansas.

Showing cattle has allowed me to start a business. Over the past five years, I have started raising Angus bulls. I have sold two bulls, and I'm renting another out. I even have a new bull that will be ready to go in December. Raising cattle has allowed me to gain hands-on experience and life skills that I will use in the future.

I know that without FFA and my FFA advisers, I wouldn't have the operation that I have or the organization that has allowed me to make sure that my operation runs smoothly. FFA is one of the best organizations to be involved in, and I'm so happy that I have gotten to be a part of it.