LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue sets all alone surrounded by snow.

