Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Surrounded By Snow by Lynn Kutter | February 17, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue sets all alone surrounded by snow.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue stands all alone surrounded by snow.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue stands all alone surrounded by snow.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue stands all alone surrounded by snow.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue sets all alone surrounded by snow.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue sets all alone surrounded by snow.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue sets all alone surrounded by snow.

photo
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Western Washington County received 5-6 inches of snow Sunday and Monday during the winter storm that came through Arkansas and many other parts of the country. This hole for the Farmington Creekside Park Disc Golf Course off Broyles Avenue sets all alone surrounded by snow.

Sponsor Content

Comments

COMMENTS - It looks like you're using Internet Explorer, which isn't compatible with our commenting system. You can join the discussion by using another browser, like Firefox or Google Chrome.
It looks like you're using Microsoft Edge. Our commenting system is more compatible with Firefox and Google Chrome.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT