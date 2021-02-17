Who knew a blue corduroy jacket could mean so much to a person? FFA is the organization that has given me endless opportunities, leadership skills, and most importantly a family.

It seems like yesterday I was the freshman girl in seventh hour taking Survey to Ag. Bashful, I dreaded public speaking, and was not a fan of stepping out of my comfort zone. FFA changed that. This organization has led me to leadership conferences, meeting new people not only in the state of Arkansas but around the nation, shown me the true meaning of labor, the joys and discomforts of agricultural life and how to become a leader.

The last four years in FFA have impacted my life in a way no other could. I have spent countless hours at judging practices, parliamentary practices, trips, leadership camps, fair cleanups, parking cars, chapter lock-ins, and spending time with a chapter that has become my family.

Although FFA has helped a lot with my personal growth, it has also helped our chapter become closer. We work together to get things done and build each other up. To me, that is the most important thing in this organization. Finding people who will push one another to strive for their goals and dreams. "Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve." Without the help of one another, our chapter would not be able to accomplish those few words. We learn how to work together and how to serve not only one another but our community.

As a senior this year, I will take with me the four years of memories, life lessons and the impact of FFA. I am beyond grateful to call this chapter my family and thankful for all of the support they have shown me. I believe in the future of agriculture, and I believe in my chapter.