LINCOLN -- Lincoln blitzed Ozark Catholic Academy 26-7 in the fourth quarter shaking the Griffins to pull away for a 64-44 nonconference win Dec. 30. Daytin Davis made four 3-pointers scoring a game-high 29 points for the Wolves. Weston Massey and Kyler Calvin joined him in double figures with 10 points each.

Lincoln struggled offensively in the first quarter missing a pair of layups and going 0-for-2 at the free-throw-line. In addition, the Wolves had two baskets taken off the board. Massey made a three, but an offensive foul away from the ball negated the points.

The Wolves tried to make up the offensive deficiency by applying themselves on defense. Kyler Calvin drew a charge and Lincoln opened up an 8-4 lead only to allow Ozark Catholic to score the last two baskets of the period which ended in an 8-8 tie.

"I've been really telling them and they have been working all year on defense and keeping their intensity up," said Lincoln coach Tim Rich.

The Griffins edged ahead, 22-21, at halftime, but the lead see-sawed back to Lincoln with the Wolves grabbing a 38-37 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Lincoln began the fourth quarter with a 10-1 run gaining separation on the scoreboard. Massey squared up to hit a short jumper then Daytin Davis scored six of the next eight points for Lincoln with Tyler Brewer contributing an athletic basket in the paint.

Isaac McClinton's free throw momentarily broke the run, but Lincoln went right back to work. Daytin Davis sank his fourth trifecta. Austin Munyon drew a charging foul against the Griffins. Calvin added a pair of free throws and scored on a breakaway. Massey drilled a trey giving Lincoln a 59-40 lead which put the game out of reach.

"Defensively and offensively this year we just got a great team mind. It's a great atmosphere to be around," Rich said. "If they can keep the defensive intensity this year good things happen when you play defense."

Lincoln 64, Ozark Catholic 44

Ozark Catholic^8^14^15^7 -- 44

Lincoln^8^13^17^26 -- 64

Ozark Catholic: Jonathan Cass 6 1-2 13, Isaac McClinton 4 4-6 12, Ashton Efird 2 6-8 11, Perrin Lunsford 3 2-3 8, Nate Webster 0 0-2 0, Joseph Ramirez 0 0-2 0. Totals 15 13-19 44.

Lincoln (5-6): Daytin Davis 10 5-8 29, Weston Massey 4 1-2 10, Kyler Calvin 3 3-5 10, Tyler Brewer 2 1-5 5, Austin Munyon 1 1-3 3, Brennin Davis 1 0-0 3, Eli Rich 1 0-0 2, A.J. Garner 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-23 64.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 7 (D. Davis 4, Massey, Calvin, B. Davis), Ozark Catholic 1 (Efird).

Lincoln 66, Jasper 52

Lincoln jumped out to a 21-10 lead after one quarter and Jasper never recovered in a game played Thursday, Dec. 3, at Lincoln. The Wolves led 36-22 at halftime and 53-38 through three quarters. Cole Villines led the Pirates with 16 points, followed by Sam Parker with 15 and Huston Davidson with 12.

Jasper^10^12^16^14 -- 52

Lincoln^21^15^17^13 -- 66