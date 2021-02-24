Sign in
Replica edition News Sports Opinion Record Religion Community Special Sections Photos Contact Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Blessing Others

by Lynn Kutter | February 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mark Draper places food in the "Blessings Box" at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Sputhwinds Road. The box is open 24 hours. The church accepts food donations that can be used in the "Blessings Box" or during the church's monthly drive-through food pantry. For more information, call the church, 479-267-3180.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mark Draper places food in the "Blessings Box" at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Sputhwinds Road. The box is open 24 hours. The church accepts food donations that can be used in the "Blessings Box" or during the church's monthly drive-through food pantry. For more information, call the church, 479-267-3180.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mark Draper places food in the "Blessings Box" at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Sputhwinds Road. The box is open 24 hours. The church accepts food donations that can be used in the "Blessings Box" or during the church's monthly drive-through food pantry. For more information, call the church, 479-267-3180.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mark Draper places food in the "Blessings Box" at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Sputhwinds Road. The box is open 24 hours. The church accepts food donations that can be used in the "Blessings Box" or during the church's monthly drive-through food pantry. For more information, call the church, 479-267-3180.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT