Blessing Others

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mark Draper places food in the "Blessings Box" at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Sputhwinds Road. The box is open 24 hours. The church accepts food donations that can be used in the "Blessings Box" or during the church's monthly drive-through food pantry. For more information, call the church, 479-267-3180.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mark Draper places food in the "Blessings Box" at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Sputhwinds Road. The box is open 24 hours. The church accepts food donations that can be used in the "Blessings Box" or during the church's monthly drive-through food pantry. For more information, call the church, 479-267-3180.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Mark Draper places food in the "Blessings Box" at Farmington United Methodist Church, 355 Sputhwinds Road. The box is open 24 hours. The church accepts food donations that can be used in the "Blessings Box" or during the church's monthly drive-through food pantry. For more information, call the church, 479-267-3180.