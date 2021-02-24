Gentry Girls Earn Split With Lady Tigers

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Gentry earned a split of the season series by defeating Prairie Grove, 61-49, in in a 4A-1 Conference girls basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2.

Prairie Grove won the first meeting over Gentry 35-27 at Prairie Grove's Tiger Arena on Tuesday, Jan. 12, but couldn't replicate that performance despite junior guard Trinity Dobbs scoring 26 points.

Randi Jo Bolinger sparked the Lady Pioneers, sinking three treys and scoring 11 points in the first quarter which ended in a 13-13 tie.

The Pioneers added more 3-pointers by Bolinger and Alyssa McCarty, who had 8 points in the period. The Lady Pioneers also got baskets by Liberty Brannon and Darien Welch capturing a 29-27 halftime lead.

Prairie Grove cooled off in the third quarter, scoring 8 points to Gentry's 14 points, and trailed 43-35. McCarty and Bollinger scored 20 points apiece for the Lady Pioneers. Gentry outscored Prairie Grove 18-14 in the fourth quarter with Jaiden Wilmoth adding 11 points for the Lady Pioneers.

Gentry 61, Prairie Grove 49

Prairie Grove^13^14^8^14^--^49

Gentry^13^16^14^18^--^61

Prairie Grove (6-7, 1-3): Trinity Dobbs 12-23 2-4 26, Olivia Kestner 3-4 0-0 6, Kenleigh Elder 2-7 1-2 5, Ella Faulk 2-8 1-2 5, Charity Stearman 1-6 0-0 3, Arianna Harrell 1-4 0-0 2, Chloe Hillian 1-3 0-0 2, Autumn Spatz 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 4-8 49.

Gentry: Alyssa McCarty 7 4-4 20, Randi Jo Bolinger 7 0-0 20, Jaiden Wilmouth 3 5-6 11, Liberty Brannon 3 0-0 6, Darien Welch 1 0-0 2, Lexie Fowler 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-10 61.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 1-13 (Stearman 1-3, Elder 0-1, Spatz 0-1, Hillian 0-1, Dobbs 0-2, Harrel 0-2, Faulk 0-3), Gentry 8 (Bolinger 6, McCarty 2).

Rebounds -- Prairie Grove 17 (Dobbs 6). Assists -- Prairie Grove 1 (Elder). Steals -- Prairie Grove 12 (Dobbs 6). Blocks -- Prairie Grove 0, Turnovers -- Prairie Grove 12.