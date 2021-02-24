Groundbreaking Held For New Solar Park Near Lincoln

FAYETTEVILLE -- Ozarks Electric Cooperative and Today's Power Inc., recently broke ground on a new 2.7-megawatt Ozarks Natural Energy solar park on 25 acres of land near Lincoln.

This multi-industry solar park project is expected to produce more than 4 million kilowatt hours in its first year of service. It will also include approximately 7 megawatts of energy storage that Ozarks Electric will use to reduce wholesale demand charges.

Ozarks Natural Energy solar park will allow the cities of Lincoln and Springdale, Elkins and Lincoln public schools and OzarksGo to receive the financial benefits of solar power by using a third-party leasing mechanism with an integrated land acquisition approach. The collaboration with Today's Power allows Ozarks to optimize its grid and substations by strategically placing the solar park in an area to assist in load management to the substation. The solar park is estimated to save the participating entities more than $3 million over 20 years.

"We are always looking for ways to help our members increase their resources for renewable energy," said Mitchell Johnson, president and CEO of Ozarks Electric. "This project demonstrates how a creative partnership can provide unique solutions to meet multiple needs."

Each participant in the solar park will use separate metering to allow the energy produced to be billed to each customer under a solar power service agreement. Today's Power will construct, own, operate and maintain the solar park for the participating members, as well as the battery storage for Ozarks.

"This multi-industry solar park project is a great example of bringing cooperatives and members together to find alternative ways to help them with their energy usage," said Michael Henderson, president of Today's Power. "Collaborating with these partners shows everyone can benefit from a renewable energy solution."

Construction of the solar park is currently underway and is expected to be completed in June.