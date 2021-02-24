Harrison Upends Lady Cardinals

FARMINGTON -- Harrison (9-0, 3-0), which lost to Farmington (9-3, 1-1) twice during the Lady Cardinals' postseason run to a 2020 Class 4A State Championship, snapped a 3-game losing streak in the series.

The Lady Cardinals drew within 44-40 on Megan Hernandez' putback created by Tori Kersey's drive with 4:14 remaining. However, Farmington went cold scoring only two points the rest of the way with Harrison handing Farmington, which was then ranked No. 1 in Class 4A girls basketball, a 56-42 road loss on Friday, Jan. 8.

The bad finish, a 12-2 run by Harrison over the last 3:34, coupled with a poor start when Harrison jumped out to a 13-2 lead was more than Farmington could compensate for.

Harrison's Mariah Hudson started hot, hitting 10 of her 16 points in the first quarter. She stroked a pair of treys sandwiched around Alexis Hill's 3-point shot. Hill followed with dribble penetration and a dish to Clare Barger, whose layup culminated 13 unanswered points by the Lady Goblins.

The Lady Cardinals stormed back from the first deficit by producing a 17-4 run over the latter half of the first quarter. Kersey had 7 points during the run that saw Farmington kick its full-court running game into high gear generating 8 points in transition.

Harrison slowed the game down from then on methodically passing the ball around the perimeter against Farmington's zone. The Lady Goblins outscored Farmington 10-7 in the second quarter and went in front, 27-26, at intermission.

After a scoreless first half, Harrison sharpshooter Sydney Shrum put 11 points on the board while, Farmington managed just 16 points in the second half. The Lady Cardinals were outscored 12-8 in the third quarter and 17-8 in the fourth.

Kersey led three Farmington scorers in double figures with 16 points while Carson Dillard added 13 and Hernandez had 10. Dillard hit a spectacular 3-point shot, which banked in from beyond half-court to beat the third quarter buzzer.

Hill scored 16 points for Harrison, which drained seven 3-pointers and made 9-of-12 free throws.

Harrison 56, Farmington 42

Harrison^17^10^12^17^--^56

Farmington^19^7^8^8^--^42

Harrison (9-0, 3-0): Alexis Hill 6 2-2 16, Mariah Hudson 6 2-3 16, Sydney Shrum 3 2-3 11, Maggie Salmon 1 2-2 4, Clare Barger 2 0-0 4, Brynn Oleson 1 0-0 2, Nongnapat Buarod 1 0-0 2, Madison Bell 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 9-12 56.

Farmington (9-3, 1-1): Tori Kersey 6 2-3 16, Carson Dillard 4 2-2 13, Megan Hernandez 5 0-0 10, Trinity Johnson 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 5-7 42.

3-Point Goals -- Harrison 7 (Shrum 3, Hudson 2, Hill 2), Farmington 3 (Dillard 3),

Rebounds -- Harrison 38, Farmington 25. Assists -- Harrison 11, Farmington 8. Steals -- Harrison 7, Farmington 10. Blocks -- Harrison 2, Farmington 2.