Meeting Hunger Needs

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Jill Simpson, a member of Farmington United Methodist Church, talks to a visitor during the church's monthly drive-through food pantry Saturday morning. Almost all of the food given away Saturday was made possible through Boy Scout Troop 555's recent food drive. The church also receives food donations from Life Ministries and other churches and organizations. The drive-through is held the third Saturday of the month.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Emily Gray, left, and Nick Draper, a member of Boy Scout Troop 555, volunteer Saturday for the monthly drive-through food pantry at Farmington United Methodist Church. Participation was down Saturday, possibly because of the weather, but the church has been serving up to 220 people during its monthly events.

