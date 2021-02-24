Teachable Moment

WEST FORK -- The physicality of West Fork's varsity was on full display taking very few plays off in a 56-29 win over visiting Lincoln on Friday, Feb. 5, during 3A-1 Conference play.

Lincoln's girls basketball team got bulldozed to the floor several times with no fouls whistled against the Lady Tigers, who held home-court advantage and played like it. Frustration eventually set in and Lincoln was assessed a pair of technical fouls with 47.3 seconds left in the fourth quarter with the game long decided.

West Fork led 17-4 after one quarter, 27-8 at halftime, and 43-16 at the end of the third period enjoying offensive production from Lily Hauser 17, Emma Neyman 13, and C.C. Neyman with 10 points.

The first technical was charged to the Lincoln bench, prompting Lady Wolves coach Emilianne Cox to question its merit.

"For what?" Cox asked.

Those two words also drew her a technical, but she didn't stop coaching -- capitalizing upon a teaching moment.

After West Fork's Haley Beth Johnson canned four meaningless technical foul shots, stretching the final margin out to 27 points, Cox sat down on the bench and draped her arm around a senior held out of the contest.

This was an opportunity to reassure a fierce competitor, who got caught up in the heat of the moment voicing her opinion at an inopportune time, that her coach was listening with her heart and shared her pain.

Earlier in the second quarter, Cox could be overheard stating, "They're not calling anything," with the contest looking like more of an orchestrated mugging fit for a roller derby than a girls basketball game.

Freshman Sarah Snodgrass topped the Lady Wolves with 15 points.

The Lady Wolves dropped another 3A-1 regular season game at Elkins, 58-38, on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Kingslee Kester scored 23 points and Tiara Jackson added 15 to combine for 38 points. Snodgrass led the Lady Wolves with 15 points.

West Fork 56, Lincoln 29

Lincoln^4^4^8^13^--^29

West Fork^17^10^16^13^--^56

West Fork (8-7, 6-4): Lily Hauser 17, Emma Neyman 13, C.C. Neyman 10, Haley Beth Johnson 7, Anna Crume 5, Joyce Ferguson 2, Baileigh Cash 2.

Lincoln: Sarah Snodgrass 15, Ryleigh Landrum 7, Lily Riherd 4, Kaylin Osnes 3.

Rebounds -- West Fork 28, Lincoln 37. Assists -- West Fork 14, Lincoln 6. Steals -- West Fork 27, Lincoln 7. Blocks -- West Fork 5, Lincoln 5.