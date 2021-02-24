Tigers Lower Boom Early

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Prairie Grove lowered the boom early on Gentry, outscoring the Pioneers 15-0 in the first quarter on the way to a 50-22 conference win on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Prairie Grove previously beat Gentry 44-12 on Jan. 12 and swept the season series.

All five Prairie Grove starters scored in the first quarter led by Knox Laird with 5 points including a 3-pointer. In the second quarter, the Pioneers put eight points on the board, thanks to two treys sunk by Andrew Godfrey and a deuce by Jonathon Corder, but the Tigers added another 11.

Ryder Orr came off the bench producing 4 points in the second with Sloan Smith adding a trifecta to lead the Pioneers 26-8 at the half.

After the break, the Pioneers scored 14 more points with Isaiah Lemke hitting a 3-pointer in the third and Seiren Reding adding a pair of baskets from underneath, and then Addi Taylor hitting a three in the fourth and Isaiah Lopez putting in a pair of baskets.

But the Tigers built on their lead, scoring 16 in the third with Landon Semrad notching 6 individually. Prairie Grove added another eight in the final quarter with reserves on the court for the 50-22 win.

Prairie Grove 50, Gentry 22

Gentry^0^8^7^7^--^22

Prairie Grove^15^11^16^8^--^50

Prairie Grove (10-8, 7-3): Blake Gardner 5 0-0 10, Landon Semrad 4 0-0 8, Sloan Smith 3 0-0 7, Ethan Gross 1 4-4 6, Ryder Orr 3 0-2 6, Cole Cash 3 0-0 6, Knox Laird 2 0-0 5, Cam Roeder 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 4-6 50.

Gentry: Andrew Godfrey 2 0-0 6, Isaiah Lopez 2 0-0 4, Siren Reding 2 0-2 4, Isaiah Lemke 1 0-0 3, Addi Taylor 1 0-0 3, Jonathan Corder 1 0-0 2, Player 0 0-2 0. Totals 9 0-4 22.

3-Point Goals -- Prairie Grove 6 (Smith, Laird), Gentry 4 (Godfrey 2, Lemke, Taylor).