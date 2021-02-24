Sign in
Two And Done

by Lynn Kutter | February 24, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER The weather cleared up just in time Saturday for Farmington School District employees to receive their second Pfizer covid-19 vaccine at Cardinal Arena. While the girls basketball team practices in the background, Jodi Hendricks with the school gives a covid-19 shot to Adam Simmons, assistant senior high basketball ball coach. Prairie Grove school employees already have received their second vaccinations and Lincoln Consolidated School District will have their second clinic later this month.

