News
A Shot For Protection January 6, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
COURTESY PHOTO Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard starts off 2021 by getting the Pfizer-BioNTech covid-19 vaccine Monday morning at Northwest Medical Center in Springdale. Hellard is one of eight Farmington firefighters who will receive the vaccine this week. Firefighter Hunter Carnahan, who also is a Greenland police officer and a member of Farmington City Council, received the vaccine with Hellard on Monday morning. They will get their second dose on Jan. 28.

