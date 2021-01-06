LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington Fire Chief Bill Hellard, right, accepts a $5,000 donation from Scott Murphy with Riggins Construction for active shooter response gear. Hellard said the equipment will allow Farmington firefighters to go into an active shooter situation or another emergency and begin to treat people as soon as possible. The donation was used to purchase two ballistic vests and two ballistic helmets, along with other equipment, such as bleeding control equipment and drag devices to pull people to safety. Murphy, who is a captain with Farmington Fire Department, said he suggested the donation to Riggins because the company is building two large residential subdivisions within the city limits.