MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington junior guard Carson Dillard draws a foul while driving into the paint against Charleston. The Farmington girls came from behind to knock off Van Buren, 66-58, in nonconference girls basketball action on Friday, Dec. 4.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington went from throwing the ball away in the first half to forcing turnovers and converting those into points in the second half while pulling out a 66-58 win Friday, Dec. 4.

"That was a unique game because I wasn't there. I actually had some issues and I was at the hospital and so it was kind of one of those weird dynamics," said Farmington coach Brad Johnson.

Long-time assistant Jessica McCullough served as head coach and Brad Johnson credits her halftime adjustments with turning the game from an uphill battle to playing with the lead down the stretch.

"We flipped it on a 16-0 run in the third and fourth quarter that was really the difference in the game," Brad Johnson said. "The kids know what drives this thing, they show up and do it. It says a lot about the character of our program. It's bigger than any one person including me."

The Lady Cardinals overcame a 32-29 halftime deficit by holding Van Buren to 26 total points over the final two quarters while putting up 37 points of their own. Tori Kersey scored twice off steals on short drives to the hoop off the press. The 5-11 senior forward finished as the game-high scorer with 24 points to offset 22 from Van Buren senior Brooklyn Kannady.

Farmington captured a 44-41 lead going into the fourth quarter then outscored the Lady Pointers 22-17 in the final period. Megan Hernandez scored 15 points with Morgan Brye adding 11, and Carson Dillard 8.

Kannady had several of Van Buren's 9 steals for the game in the first quarter. The 5-9 junior guard also hit a 3-pointer early in the first quarter. Trinity Johnson answered with a 3-point shot for Farmington. Kannady's steal and layup gave the Lady Pointers an 18-15 lead at the end of the first period.

Shooting guard Bailee Woodard knocked down a pair of threes for Van Buren in the second quarter and wound up with 13 points. Farmington junior forward Morgan Brye stepped out on the perimeter to nail a trey. Van Buren stayed ahead, 32-29, at halftime.

Farmington 66, Van Buren 58

Farmington^15^14^15^22^--^66

Van Buren^18^14^9^17^--^58

Van Buren (0-2): Brooklyn Kannady 8 2-3 22, Bailee Woodward 4 3-4 13, Rainwater 4 2-2 11, A. Shelly 2 0-0 5, Mason 1 0-0 2, Coleman 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-9 58.

Farmington (5-1): Tori Kersey 11 2-2 24, Megan Hernandez 5 5-7 15, Morgan Brye 4 0-0 11, Carson Dillard 3 2-4 8, Trinity Johnson 2 0-1 5, Allie Devecsery 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 9-14 66.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 5 (Dillard 3, Johnson, Devecsery), Van Buren 8 (Kannady 4, Woodward 2, Rainwater, Shelly).

Rebounds -- Van Buren 32, Farmington 36. Assists -- Van Buren 13, Farmington 15. Steals -- Van Buren 9, Farmington 7. Blocks -- Van Buren 0, Farmington 1.