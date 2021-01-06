Chris Allred special to the Enterprise-Leader/Lincoln head football coach Reed Mendoza addresses the varsity in the aftermath of a Class 3A 42-7 Nov. 27 playoff loss at McGehee. Mendoza guided the Wolves to a 7-5 season as the Wolves advanced to the Thanksgiving weekend round of postseason play for only the second time in school history. More photos on page 4B.

