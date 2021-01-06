"LORD, thou hast been our dwelling place in all generations. Before the mountains were brought forth, or ever thou hadst formed the earth and the world, even from everlasting to everlasting, thou art God." Psalm 90:1-2 (Read Psalm 90:1-17)

As we come to the close of one year and the beginning of the next, it is important to remember that the LORD is our dwelling place -- our lives are completely dependent upon Him! He formed us in our mother's womb and gave us life and breath, and all our days were determined by Him (Psalm 139:13-16). He holds our every breath in His hands (Daniel 5:23).

As Moses wrote in the psalm, our days in this world, because of the LORD's wrath upon our sins, pass quickly and we fly away; but the LORD is God "from everlasting to everlasting."

The LORD (Jehovah) was God before the mountains were created and even before He brought forth the earth and the world. He has always been God and always will be!

How important, considering the brevity of our earthly lives (as a result of our sinfulness), that we turn to the LORD God now for His compassion and mercy! How important it is that we number our days, knowing that our time here will pass quickly and that we apply our hearts unto wisdom and study the Scriptures "which are able to make [us] wise unto salvation through faith which is in Christ Jesus" (2 Tim. 3:15)!

Let us consider these things now before it is too late and we stand before the eternal God in judgment! Knowing and trusting in the LORD and His abundant mercy through the study of His Word, we can rejoice and be glad in Christ Jesus, our crucified and risen Savior, all our days.

The LORD is our dwelling place, and He continues to be in the New Year! He has given us life and breath in this world and offers us life everlasting with Him through the gift of His Son, Messiah Jesus, and His innocent sufferings and death upon the cross in our stead. Don't let your time pass away without acknowledging Him and trusting in His mercy for Jesus' sake!

O everlasting God, our Maker and our Redeemer, have mercy on us and cleanse us from the guilt of our sins for Jesus' sake and grant that we may rejoice in Your mercy both now and forever. Amen.

[Devotion by Randy Moll. Scripture quotations are from the King James Version of the Bible. For a more in-depth study of Psalm 90, go to https://goodshepherdrogers.org/devotions/232/psalm-90-a-prayer-of-moses-the-man-of-god.]