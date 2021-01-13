LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Employees with Farmington's public works department work to clean up a diesel spill Thursday (Jan. 7) at the intersection of Rheas Mill Road and Main Street in Farmington. According to Lt. Chad Parrish with Farmington Police Department, a vehicle traveling south from Rheas Mill onto Main Street hit the side of s semi-truck that was west bound and ran a red light. The accident damaged the semi-truck's diesel tank. Floyd Shelley, public works manager, said it took about two hours to clean up the spill, which he estimated at 30 gallons. Gurcharan Johal with Johal Transport out of North Carolina was driving the semi-truck. No injuries were reported and no one was given a citation, Parrish said. In addition to Farmington police and public works employees, Farmington Fire Department, Fayetteville Hazmat team and the Arkansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene. Shelley said a hazmat company came and picked up the diesel from the public works department that afternoon.

FARMINGTON -- Employees with Farmington's public works department spent about two hours cleaning up a diesel spill following a two-vehicle accident that occurred about 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, at the intersection of Rheas Mill Road and Main Street, according to Floyd Shelley, public works manager.

According to Lt. Chad Parrish with Farmington Police Department, a Cadillac traveling south from Rheas Mill onto Main Street hit the side of a west-bound semi-truck that ran the red light at the intersection.The accident damaged the semi-truck's diesel tank.

Shelley said it was not a big spill, which he estimated at 30 gallons. His employees spread a dry grit on the diesel to clean it up and it was taken to the public works building on Broyles Street. A hazmat company picked up the diesel that afternoon, Shelley said.

Gurcharan Johal with Johal Transport out of North Carolina was driving the semi-truck, Parrish said. No injuries were reported and no one was given a citation, Parrish said.

In addition to Farmington police and public works employees, Farmington Fire Department, Fayetteville Hazmat team and the Arkansas Highway Patrol responded to the scene.