Arkansas-Tech-Ozark Campus

The following area students were named to the Chancellor's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester: Stephen Holmes (4.0) of Farmington; Sarah Cagle (4.0) of Prairie Grove.

Southern Arkansas University

Michael Ryan, a senior sport management major, of Farmington, was named to the President's List for fall 2020 semester.

Paul Lee Cole, a junior agriculture business major from Prairie Grove, and Joshua Wayne Jetton, a sophomore agriculture business major, of Lincoln, were named to the SAU Dean's List for fall semester 2020.