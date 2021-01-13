Arkansas-Tech-Ozark Campus
The following area students were named to the Chancellor's List and Honor Roll for the fall 2020 semester: Stephen Holmes (4.0) of Farmington; Sarah Cagle (4.0) of Prairie Grove.
Southern Arkansas University
Michael Ryan, a senior sport management major, of Farmington, was named to the President's List for fall 2020 semester.
Paul Lee Cole, a junior agriculture business major from Prairie Grove, and Joshua Wayne Jetton, a sophomore agriculture business major, of Lincoln, were named to the SAU Dean's List for fall semester 2020.
