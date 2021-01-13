Whitney Leonard special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington sophomore maid Abianne Combs, daughter of Jason and Kelly Combs, escorted by her dad.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington celebrated Colors Day Dec. 18 holding a ceremony in spite of cancellation of basketball games scheduled against 4A-1 Conference opponent, Berryville.

The court featured: sophomore maid Abianne Combs, daughter of Jason and Kelly Combs, escorted by her dad; sophomore maid Zoe Nix, daughter of Blake and Kim Cook, and the late Bill Nix, escorted by her stepdad Blake Cook; junior maid Ellie Horton, daughter of Kimberly and Barry Griffey and Don and Shanna Horton, escorted by her dad Don Horton; junior maid Rylee Curran, daughter of Ron Curran and the late Shelly Curran, escorted by her dad; junior maid Emma Horton, daughter of Kimberly and Barry Griffey and Don and Shanna Horton, escorted by her stepfather Barry Griffey; senior king candidate Caleb Matthews, of Josh and Marla Matthews; senior king candidate Jackson Stewart, son of Keane and Angela Stewart; Attendants Ava Cameron, daughter of Mitch and Mallory Cameron; and Carter McCollough, son of Craig McCollough and Jessica McCollough; senior queen candidate Abbi Calloway, daughter of Stan Calloway and Kandi Arrington, escorted by her dad; senior queen candidate Carol Anne Leichner, daughter of Mark and Kim Leichner, escorted by her dad; senior queen candidate Brooklyn Moran, daughter of Andy and Andrea Moran, escorted by her dad; and senior queen candidate Georgia Richards, daughter of Shannon Richards and the late Glen Richards, escorted by her brother Joey.

Georgia Richards won the 2020-2021 Colors Day queen title. Due to covid restrictions, king candidates Omar Qedan and DeCory Thomas did not participate in the ceremony. The king will be announced at a later date.

