Farmington Colors Day Court January 13, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
FARMINGTON -- Farmington celebrated Colors Day Dec. 18 holding a ceremony in spite of cancellation of basketball games scheduled against 4A-1 Conference opponent, Berryville.

The court featured: sophomore maid Abianne Combs, daughter of Jason and Kelly Combs, escorted by her dad; sophomore maid Zoe Nix, daughter of Blake and Kim Cook, and the late Bill Nix, escorted by her stepdad Blake Cook; junior maid Ellie Horton, daughter of Kimberly and Barry Griffey and Don and Shanna Horton, escorted by her dad Don Horton; junior maid Rylee Curran, daughter of Ron Curran and the late Shelly Curran, escorted by her dad; junior maid Emma Horton, daughter of Kimberly and Barry Griffey and Don and Shanna Horton, escorted by her stepfather Barry Griffey; senior king candidate Caleb Matthews, of Josh and Marla Matthews; senior king candidate Jackson Stewart, son of Keane and Angela Stewart; Attendants Ava Cameron, daughter of Mitch and Mallory Cameron; and Carter McCollough, son of Craig McCollough and Jessica McCollough; senior queen candidate Abbi Calloway, daughter of Stan Calloway and Kandi Arrington, escorted by her dad; senior queen candidate Carol Anne Leichner, daughter of Mark and Kim Leichner, escorted by her dad; senior queen candidate Brooklyn Moran, daughter of Andy and Andrea Moran, escorted by her dad; and senior queen candidate Georgia Richards, daughter of Shannon Richards and the late Glen Richards, escorted by her brother Joey.

Georgia Richards won the 2020-2021 Colors Day queen title. Due to covid restrictions, king candidates Omar Qedan and DeCory Thomas did not participate in the ceremony. The king will be announced at a later date.

Whitney Leonard special to the Enterprise-Leader/The 2021 Farmington Colors Day Court (from left): Abianne Combs (sophomore), Zoe Nix (sophomore), Rylee Curran (Junior), Ellie Horton (Junior), Queen Georgia Richards (Senior), Abi Calloway (Senior), Brooklyn Moran (Senior), Carol Ann Leicnher (Senior), and Emma Horton (Junior)
Whitney Leonard special to the Enterprise-Leader/Farmington 2021 Colors Day queen Georgia Richards, daughter of Shannon Richards and the late Glen Richards.
