Photo: Osburn

Robert Leon Osburn

Robert Leon Osburn, died Jan. 8, 2021, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born June 22, 1931, in Wichita, Kan., to Stela May Clark and Connor Kimbrel Osburn.

He is survived by his sons, Jim Osburn of Washington State, Bob Osburn of Arkansas and Dwayne Osburn of Washington State; his twin daughters, Tish and Terry Osburn of Fayetteville; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, plus many more.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Prairie Grove, Ark. The family will receive friends from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. before the service. Please follow all CDC guidelines for covid-19 while in attendance. The service may be viewed on YouTube.

Luginbuel Funeral Home of Prairie Grove is in charge of arrangements.

Lorene Provence

Lorene Provence, 95, of Lincoln, Ark., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.

She was born July 8, 1925, in Health, Ark., to Loyd and Beulah Ritchie Gabbard. She was a hard-working farm woman and a homemaker. She loved to garden, quilt and cook. She was an excellent "hostess."

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Provence; a son, Larry Provence; and a grandson, Brandon Provence.

She is survived by her children, Dewayne Provence and wife Carline of Springdale, Elaine Barenberg of Morrow and Leon Provence and wife Judy of Cane Hill; a sister, Mary Lou Bonham of West Fork; a daughter-in-law, Debbie Provence; eight grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

The family received friends Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, at Beard's Chapel. Funeral services were held Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, at the Lincoln First Assembly of God Church in Lincoln, with Pastor Jerry Mizell officiating. Interment followed at Bidville Cemetery with Brother Eugene Provence officiating.

Condolences may be expressed at www.beardsfuneralchapel.com.

Beard's Funeral Chapel of Fayetteville was in charge of arrangements.