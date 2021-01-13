COURTESY PHOTO Wearing masks and socially distanced because of covid-19 concerns, Prairie Grove Mayor Sonny Hudson gives the oath of office to City Council member Brea Gragg in front of her home last week. Hudson performed in-person ceremonies for Gragg, Rick Ault and Rick Clayton and did the oath of office for Ray Carson, who works in Springdale, by phone. No one ran for Clayton's council position, so he agreed to continue to serve.

