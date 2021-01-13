LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington City Clerk Kelly Penn, top middle, gives the oath of office through the Zoom app to City Council member Diane Bryant, bottom center, just before the council's meeting Monday night. Some of Bryant's relatives were online to watch the ceremony. Penn has given the oath of office to other council members by phone: Sherry Mathews, Keith Lipford and Brenda Cunningham. These were all re-elected to office in November.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington City Clerk Kelly Penn, top middle, gives the oath of office through the Zoom app to City Council member Diane Bryant, bottom center, just before the council's meeting Monday night. Some of Bryant's relatives were online to watch the ceremony. Penn has given the oath of office to other council members by phone: Sherry Mathews, Keith Lipford and Brenda Cunningham. These were all re-elected to office in November.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington City Clerk Kelly Penn, top middle, gives the oath of office through the Zoom app to City Council member Diane Bryant, bottom center, just before the council's meeting Monday night. Some of Bryant's relatives were online to watch the ceremony. Penn has given the oath of office to other council members by phone: Sherry Mathews, Keith Lipford and Brenda Cunningham. These were all re-elected to office in November.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Farmington City Clerk Kelly Penn, top middle, gives the oath of office through the Zoom app to City Council member Diane Bryant, bottom center, just before the council's meeting Monday night. Some of Bryant's relatives were online to watch the ceremony. Penn has given the oath of office to other council members by phone: Sherry Mathews, Keith Lipford and Brenda Cunningham. These were all re-elected to office in November.