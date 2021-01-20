LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER Rick Bailey of Fayetteville donates blood Monday during the Prairie Grove Boots & Badges Blood Drive in the commons area at Prairie Grove High School. Prairie Grove police and fire departments, in partnership with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, sponsored the challenge blood drive to help bring in more donations. In all, the blood center received ??? pints of blood from ?? donors. The police department won the challenge, which means the fire department has to buy lunch for the officers on duty that day. The center said the need for blood at area hospitals is critical at this time.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Rick Bailey of Fayetteville donates blood Monday during the Prairie Grove Boots & Badges Blood Drive in the commons area at Prairie Grove High School. Prairie Grove police and fire departments, in partnership with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, sponsored the challenge blood drive to help bring in more donations. In all, the blood drive had 89 registered blood donors, exceeding its goal of 50 donors. The police department won the challenge, which means the fire department has to buy lunch for the officers on duty that day. The center said the need for blood at area hospitals is critical at this time.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Rick Bailey of Fayetteville donates blood Monday during the Prairie Grove Boots & Badges Blood Drive in the commons area at Prairie Grove High School. Prairie Grove police and fire departments, in partnership with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, sponsored the challenge blood drive to help bring in more donations. In all, the blood drive had 89 registered blood donors, exceeding its goal of 50 donors. The police department won the challenge, which means the fire department has to buy lunch for the officers on duty that day. The center said the need for blood at area hospitals is critical at this time.

LYNN KUTTER ENTERPRISE-LEADER

Rick Bailey of Fayetteville donates blood Monday during the Prairie Grove Boots & Badges Blood Drive in the commons area at Prairie Grove High School. Prairie Grove police and fire departments, in partnership with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks, sponsored the challenge blood drive to help bring in more donations. In all, the blood drive had 89 registered blood donors, exceeding its goal of 50 donors. The police department won the challenge, which means the fire department has to buy lunch for the officers on duty that day. The center said the need for blood at area hospitals is critical at this time.