Arkansas House Speaker Matthew J. Shepherd has appointed Rep. Charlene Fite of Van Buren to chair the House Aging, Children and Youth, Legislative and Military Affairs Committee for the 93rd General Assembly. This is her third term to chair the committee.

The committee reviews matters pertaining to its name, including issues facing the aging population and children in foster care.

"The work of this committee is more important than ever," said Fite. "I'm honored to lead this committee at a time when our vulnerable population needs the most help. And as always, I look forward to helping guide legislation that can make our state a better place for our military, veterans and their families."

Rep. Charlene Fite is serving her fifth term in the Arkansas House of Representatives. She represents District 80, which includes portions of Crawford and Washington counties. She also serves on the House Education Committee, Arkansas Legislative Council, and the Joint Energy Committee.

Rep. Fite earned her Master's in Education degree at the University of Arkansas. She is also a graduate of Taipei Language Institute. She is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA), a member of the advisory board for Children's Advocacy Centers of Arkansas, and a retired Psychology Specialist.

Fite sponsored a bill in 2017 to exempt military retirement pay from state income tax. For her work in the legislature, Fite has received recognition from the Arkansas Hearing Association, Arkansas Interpreters for the Deaf, Arkansas Association of the Deaf, Family Council, Arkansas Trial Lawyers Association, American Conservative Union, and the Arkansas Coalition Against Domestic Violence.