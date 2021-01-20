MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Farmington 6-1 sophomore Caleb Blakely wins the opening tip against Pea Ridge's 6-feet-7 David Andrus. The Blackhawks escaped with a 64-63 win in a boys basketball contest on Tuesday, Jan. 12 at Cardinal Arena.

FARMINGTON -- Farmington picked an inopportune time to go cold down the stretch blowing a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter and losing, 64-63, to Pea Ridge on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

Farmington coach Johnny Taylor said he'd take the blame personally for the loss despite cold shooting in the fourth.

Lincoln transfer Malik Bagsby scored 16 points to lead a quartet of Blackhawks (4-7, 1-2) in double figures. Farmington held leads of 21-14, 36-25, and 51-44 at the quarter breaks before Pea Ridge's 20-12 fourth quarter run. Jared Brewer added 14 points, Greydon Edwards had 13 and Michael Ericson, 12.

Farmington went up 58-48 when freshman Layne Taylor defeated a double-down on the ball by finding Carbonel Mateo for a layup with 4:29 left in the 4A-1 boys basketball contest played at Cardinal Arena. Pea Ridge rallied with a 16-5 run to stun the Cardinals.

A pair of free throws by Bagsby started the Blackhawk run. Then Edwards stole the ball and scored a layup. Farmington freshman sensation Layne Taylor got in the paint and pushed the Cardinal lead back to eight.

Ericson's bucket in the lane was followed by Bagsby's spot-up trey from the right wing narrowing the Cardinal lead to 60-57 with 3:08 remaining.

Farmington misfired on the front end of a crucial 1-and-1 and later on a two-shot trip to the free-throw-line. Those misses could come back to haunt them because in between Pea Ridge scored 5 unanswered points to capture it's first lead of the contest. Edwards spun inside for a layup and Jared Brewer drilled a 3-pointer from the corner.

The missed free-throw left Farmington trailing 62-61 and the Cardinals fouled. Brewer could only make 1-of-2 charity shots. Farmington couldn't answer on offense, but Layne Taylor turned a steal into an outlet to Carson Simmons, who scored in transition and drew a foul tying the game at 63-63 at the 1:05 mark. He could have pushed Farmington back in front, but his free-throw was no good.

Farmington sophomore Caleb Blakely wreaked havoc on the offensive glass all night and nearly came away with the rebound, but the ball got tied up and the alternate possession belonged to Pea Ridge. Brewer missed a three from the same spot he hit from moments earlier. A battle for the rebound ensued and went out-of-bounds last touched by Farmington.

Pea Ridge set up to play the ball in underneath its own basket only to have Blakely make a steal and take off down-court. The Blackhawks were able to put enough pressure on the shot that Blakely missed a layup and a foul was called against Farmington on the rebound with the clock down to 15 seconds.

Brewer again made 1-of-2 free throws giving the Blackhawks a 64-63 edge. Farmington tried to answer. Layne Taylor got off a mid-range shot in the key which came off. Carbonel claimed an offensive rebound and Farmington had time for one more try but Layne Taylor's 3-point try from the top-of-the-key was off the mark and Pea Ridge escaped with the Blackhawks winning, 64-63.

Pea Ridge 64, Farmington 63

Pea Ridge^14^11^19^20^--^64

Farmington^21^15^15^12^--^63

Farmington (9-4): Layne Taylor 9 2-2 22, Carson Simmons 6 1-3 13, Caleb Blakely 3 3-3 9, Logan Burch 3 0-0 8, Roman Carlson 2 0-0 6, Mateo Carbonel 1 1-3 3, Decory Thomas 1 0-02. Totals 25 7-11 63.

Pea Ridge (4-7, 1-2): Malik Bagsby 5 3-4 16. Jared Brewer 4 3-5 14, Greydon Edwards 5 2-2 13, Michael Ericson 5 2-3 12. Totals 23 11-17 64.

3-Point Goals -- Farmington 6 (Layne Taylor 2, Burch 2, Carlson 2), Pea Ridge 7 (Bagsby 3, Brewer 3, Edwards).

Rebounds -- Farmington 29, Pea Ridge 37. Assists -- Farmington 13, Pea Ridge 12. Steals -- Farmington 9, Pea Ridge 2. Blocks -- Farmington 4, Pea Ridge 0.