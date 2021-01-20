MARK HUMPHREY ENTERPRISE-LEADER/Lincoln senior Austin Munyon finishes a drive to the basket with a left-handed layup during a 3A-1 Conference boys basketball game at Wolfpack Arena on Friday, Jan. 15. The Wolves lost 67-51.

LINCOLN -- The Lincoln boys basketball team sustained a 67-51 Colors Day loss to Elkins in 3A-1 league play Friday, Jan. 15, at Wolfpack Arena.

Turnovers hurt the Wolves, who too often lost the dribble trying to slice to the basket -- something Elkins coach Jared Porter said his team has been working on. The Elks jumped ahead, 15-7, at the end of the first quarter with Lincoln's scoring limited because of turnovers.

Our tenacity and effort on the defensive end was great. We made a point of emphasis to create turnovers and wreak a little bit of havoc," Porter said.

Elkins (6-6, 1-2) ran its offense through point-guard Kain Johnson, who racked up 26 points, 10 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals. He frequently broke down Lincoln's defense with dribble penetration, playing smart, drawing help defenders to him and dishing off for easy baskets at the hoop or setting up 3-point shots.

"He's such a leader. He wants his teammates to do well," Porter said. "He's the type of person you want in your program."

The Wolves trailed 27-19 at halftime.

Lincoln (7-8, 2-2) struggled trying to stop Elkins from driving to the basket and the Wolves also found themselves out of position when Elkins spotted up on the perimeter. The Elks finished 9-of-17 from 3-point range. Josh Allan hit a trio of 3-pointers for 16 points, as did Braidon Welch, who finished with 13.

Both coaches acknowledged the Elks' shooting made a difference.

"We shot the ball well. That helped spread the floor so we could get some gaps and penetrate," Porter said. "That's the best we shot all year."

Lincoln coach Tim Rich wasn't happy with the Wolves' close-out defense.

"They (Elkins) shot the ball well tonight. We didn't get a hand in their face like we should have. They took advantage and knocked down some big shots."

Elkins held a 44-38 advantage after three quarters and outscored the Wolves 23-13 in the fourth to pull away.

Weston Massey led Lincoln with 20 points. Eli Rich joined him in double digit scoring with 11.

Elkins 67, Lincoln 51

Elkins^15^12^17^23 -- 67

Lincoln^7^12^19^13 -- 51

Lincoln (7-7, 2-1): Weston Massey 6 6-6 20, Daytin Davis 2 7-8 11, Eli Rich 4 0-4 9, Tyler Brewer 1 2-4 4, Remington 1 0-0 3, Austin Munyon 1 0-0 2, Kyler Calvin 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 15-22 51.

Elkins (6-6, 1-2): Kain Johnson 8 7-10 26, Josh Allan 5 3-7 16, Braidon Welch 5 0-1 13, Trevor Shumate 3 0-0 6, Elijah Graham 1 2-5 4, Mason Chadwich 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 12-23 67.

3-Point Goals -- Lincoln 4 (Massey 2, E. Rich, Remington), Elkins 9 (Johnson 3, Allan 3, Welch 3).